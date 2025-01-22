Larry Fitzgerald, Carli Lloyd, and Kyle Schwarber commit to the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — WM Phoenix Open officials have announced the first set of celebrities committed to play in the 2025 Annexus Pro-Am!

Fans will see Larry Fitzgerald, Carli Lloyd, and Kyle Schwarber hit the green at the celebrity tournament in Scottsdale in February.

You bring the vibes, we'll bring the star power. Larry Fitzgerald, Carli Lloyd and Kyle Schwarber are just the first to commit to the @Annexus Pro-Am on Wednesday of tournament week.



“We’re thrilled to welcome my fellow Thunderbird Larry Fitzgerald, along with Carli Lloyd and Kyle Schwarber to the 2025 Annexus Pro-Am,” said Matt Mooney, Tournament Chairman, in a public statement online. “These athletes have reached the pinnacle of their sports, making them the perfect additions to ‘The People’s Open.’ The Annexus Pro-Am is all about bringing together golf, entertainment, and community, and this year’s lineup is shaping up to be one of the most memorable yet.”

The Annexus Pro-Am takes place on Wednesday, February 5, at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course; tee time is 8:30 a.m.

Going to the ‘The People’s Open?’ Check out the guide that has all the information on parking, ticket prices, and the events surrounding the WM Phoenix Open, like the Concert in the Coliseum and the Coors Light Birds Nest.

Last year's Annexus Pro-Am was rained out, but that didn’t stop the stars from being out with the crowd. ABC15’s Craig Fouhy met up with Jake Owen, Nick Saban, Merrill Kelly, Torey Lovullo, and others on the golf course: