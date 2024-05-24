Watch Now
Lane Park in Scottsdale: new indoor ‘bar style' ice curling venue with other games too

The venue also offers Duckpin Bowling, Axe Throwing lanes, and more
Posted: 3:21 PM, May 24, 2024
Updated: 2024-05-24 18:25:23-04
ABC15 gives you a first look at 'Lane Park' in Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘Lane Park’ in Old Town Scottsdale is now open to the public and it promises a unique experience for guests. The new upscale entertainment venue focuses on three main kinds of games: ice curling, duckpin bowling, and axe throwing.

“Everyone can go to the bars, hang out, sit, talk with your friends, [but] you're not interacting at all. You're not doing anything fun,” said Cameron Byram, general manager, to ABC15. “Now we have something that's going to be kind of hybrid in the middle, you know, fun games, drinking [and] having a good time.”

Featured here: bar area with tabletop games.
ABC15 takes you inside the new Scottsdale venue and gives you a breakdown of what you can expect.

“A BAR-STYLE CURLING” 

This entertainment venue has four Ice Curling lanes complete with televisions and overhead cameras so you can see where your stone lands when you push it from the opposite direction.

“So, it's essentially [..] a play on curling, but you're not going to get on the ice and do the sweeping. It's more so, shuffleboard on ice is what we kind of [..] wanted to do with it,” explained Byram. “So, you get the stones, you're able to go down and send your stone down. When there's another player on the other side of the team, that they'll go and they'll send their stones back to you that way you're hanging out, you're in your area, you don't have to go anywhere, you don't have to get on the ice, it's nothing dangerous or anything along those lines. But again, something interactive, something fun.” 

Four Ice Curling lanes, and yes- they are of real ice.
According to Byram, it's a unique experience in the Valley and the country.

“Everyone has [ice] curling, so there's curling programs and curling clubs that you can go […] but you have to be trained and be taught how to use it and be taught how to walk on the ice and do all those kinds of things. This is the kind of one where you're […] not going to be on the ice and it's not dangerous at all, because we're going to have experienced coaches there to help you if your stone doesn't go all the way across, they're going to be able to push it back or push it to whatever direction it is,” said Byram.

DUCKPIN BOWLING

The venue has several lanes available for guests and can be reserved too.

View of the six duckpin bowling lanes; TVs typically have sports games on.
AXE THROWING

The venue has 10 axe throwing lanes.

Lane Park’s axe throwing lanes.
FOOD AND DRINKS

Bring an appetite! This place has lots of shareable food items too.

What’s being featured here: A Spicy Crab Croquet [with a spicy remoulade, lemon cheek], a Brussel Sprout Kebab [ has honey, sriracha, and white sesame seed], a Filet Oscar [which is basically Cristini, filet mignon, asparagus crab, and then it has a Bearnaise over top as well], and a Spinach Artichoke Pizza with a truffle cream sauce.
“We're definitely ready to compete with the food scene out here in Scottsdale,” said Matt Hearn, the chef at Lane Park, to ABC15. “We want to make sure people can have fun play games, grab food, eat as they go. We don't want it to be like a sit-down atmosphere. We're just trying to keep it fun for people on their feet. That's it.”

Some of the items features here include a Dessert Charcuterie Board, a Tres Leches Butter Toffee Cake and the Hey, Donkey cocktail.
IF YOU GO

  •  Address: 7232 E. First Street
  • Hours of operation: Monday -Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are highly suggested.
  • Keep this in mind: The ice curling lanes will become available to the public starting Saturday, May 25.
  • Cost: The “experiential games” range in pricing from $20 to $40 per person, per hour. You can make online reservations for the Ice Curling lanes, Duckpin Bowling, and the Axe Throwing lanes.
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Read more about it right here.

