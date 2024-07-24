LaMar’s Donuts: Kansas City donut shop plans ‘dramatic expansion’ that includes Arizona

PHOENIX — Missouri’s very own LaMar's Donuts & Coffee is brewing up a major expansion for the country… and Arizona is one of its top priorities!

“The distinction with LaMar’s Donuts is that they are all handmade, no two LaMar’s Donuts are the same. They’re made overnight in kitchens; whereas if you go to many doughnut stores, you won’t see a kitchen behind the front counter,” said Ron King, the spokesperson for Lamar’s Donuts, to ABC15.

The doughnut shop was founded in Kansas City in 1960 and opened its first Arizona location in June 2004 near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix.

“We’ve been there for 20 years,” said King to ABC15. “It’s been very successful, and we’ve measured that by both of course in our donuts that we sell, but also in community support.”

Aside from the one location in Arizona, the company has several storefronts in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

“We have 24 locations, and we have very ambitious plans to begin next year rolling out a dramatic expansion in all 50 states,” said King to ABC15.

According to King, the company plans to have “several dozens” of locations in Arizona. The timeline for that expansion is yet to be announced.

“We are committed to Arizona because Arizona has shown its commitment to us for more than 20 years now,” said King to ABC15.

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee “People in Phoenix and beyond in Arizona can expect a really unique tasting doughnuts, because they are handmade every day and are fresh every day,” said King to ABC15.

Where to go… for now:



Address: 2340 W Bell Rd., Ste 138

Hours of operation

Monday – Thursday from 5:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Friday/Sunday from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.



The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this July. Read more about it right here.