Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Know before you go: ‘Yoga in the Outfield’ on Saturday at Salt River Fields

The outdoor event takes place on April 13
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Spring is here and so is the fun in the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you the best events and festivities to checkout with the family this April.
Yoga on the Outfield held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 14:49:12-04

Get ready to stretch, pose and relax on the diamond! Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is bringing back 'Yoga in the Outfield!’

The event takes place on Saturday, April 13.

“It runs from 8 a.m. to about 11 a.m. includes a one-hour class, everybody gets a free drink with that, that you can enjoy before, during or after,” said Chris Bonnell, Director of Marketing for Salt River Fields. “After the one-hour class, there's an after-party on our Pepsi patio deck that offers 360-degree views of the whole valley in the mountain ranges that kind of make it a really unique experience for anybody who loves just kind of doing yoga, especially outside and not really closed in in a class.”

The class is taught by a local instructor, Courtney Fox. And don’t worry, you don’t have to be a yoga guru to participate.

“It’s for every skill level. So even if you've never taken a yoga class before you can show up. You don't necessarily need a mat to use, you're going to be on the outfield grass so it's going to be nice. And the teacher, Courtney Fox, she really does a good job of walking you through the different movements. So, it can be an introductory course, or you know we do have some folks that are pretty high up on their levels and do some pretty crazy stuff out there but it's built really for everybody to come out and enjoy doing something outdoors while the weather is still really nice,” said Bonnell to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

  • When: Saturday, April 13, at 8 a.m.
  • Cost: $30
  • Keep this in mind: This is a 21+ only event.
  • Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd]

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this April. Yoga in the Outfield is featured in minute 5 of the show. Read about the othermonthly events, right here.

More Things to Do stories:
Aida Cuevas

Things To Do

Aída Cuevas to perform with The Phoenix Symphony this April

Nicole Gutierrez
11:33 AM, Apr 10, 2024
Aerosmith announces 2019 Las Vegas residency

Things To Do

Aerosmith, The Black Crowes reschedule Phoenix tour date for October 2024

abc15.com staff
7:57 AM, Apr 10, 2024
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Priscilla Block and other artists to perform at Country Thunder Arizona

Things To Do

2024 Country Thunder AZ: artists schedule, parking, tickets and more

Nicole Gutierrez
1:26 PM, Apr 09, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo