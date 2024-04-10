Know before you go: ‘Yoga in the Outfield’ on Saturday at Salt River Fields

Get ready to stretch, pose and relax on the diamond! Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is bringing back 'Yoga in the Outfield!’

The event takes place on Saturday, April 13.

“It runs from 8 a.m. to about 11 a.m. includes a one-hour class, everybody gets a free drink with that, that you can enjoy before, during or after,” said Chris Bonnell, Director of Marketing for Salt River Fields. “After the one-hour class, there's an after-party on our Pepsi patio deck that offers 360-degree views of the whole valley in the mountain ranges that kind of make it a really unique experience for anybody who loves just kind of doing yoga, especially outside and not really closed in in a class.”

The class is taught by a local instructor, Courtney Fox. And don’t worry, you don’t have to be a yoga guru to participate.

“It’s for every skill level. So even if you've never taken a yoga class before you can show up. You don't necessarily need a mat to use, you're going to be on the outfield grass so it's going to be nice. And the teacher, Courtney Fox, she really does a good job of walking you through the different movements. So, it can be an introductory course, or you know we do have some folks that are pretty high up on their levels and do some pretty crazy stuff out there but it's built really for everybody to come out and enjoy doing something outdoors while the weather is still really nice,” said Bonnell to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



When: Saturday, April 13, at 8 a.m.

Cost: $30

Keep this in mind: This is a 21+ only event.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd]

