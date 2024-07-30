Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Know before you go: Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Training camp runs until August 7 and it’s free to attend
The Arizona Cardinals are in full swing at training camp ahead of the new football season.
Cardinals Football - Training Camp
Posted at
and last updated

GLENDALE, AZ — Rise up, RED SEA! The players are out at the Arizona Cardinals 2024 Training Camp and it’s your opportunity to see the team for free.

Admission and parking are free for all who attend, but a digital ticket is required to get into the stadium. Click here to view dates and reserve tickets.

Practice times vary, but generally will begin at 1:15 or 1:45 p.m. You can see the full schedule below.

REMAINING JULY PRACTICES

  • July 30, Tuesday, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

AUGUST

  • Aug. 1, Thursday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
  • Aug. 2, Friday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
  • Aug. 3, Saturday, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
    • Red and white practice; according to the team’s website, this special practice will include a kids zone, player autograph session, and in-stadium sweepstakes/giveaways.
  • Aug. 6, Tuesday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
  • Aug. 7, Wednesday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

IF YOU GO

  • Training camp takes place at State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.
  • Hungry or thirsty? Stadium concessions will be open; concession stands are cashless.
  • Seating is general admission and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
More Things to Do stories:
June 26-28 Weekend Events.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Candytopia, KC & The Sunshine Band, Hamilton, Flashlight Nights

Zack Perry
Inside the first Arizona Salt & Straw location.

Things To Do

Inside the first Arizona ‘Salt and Straw’ location

Nicole Gutierrez
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Pools.png

Things To Do

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess offers day pass to 4 resort pools

Zack Perry

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen