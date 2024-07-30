Know before you go: Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — Rise up, RED SEA! The players are out at the Arizona Cardinals 2024 Training Camp and it’s your opportunity to see the team for free.

The absolute best fans 🥹 pic.twitter.com/z2lMWQbcle — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 26, 2024

Admission and parking are free for all who attend, but a digital ticket is required to get into the stadium. Click here to view dates and reserve tickets.

Practice times vary, but generally will begin at 1:15 or 1:45 p.m. You can see the full schedule below.

REMAINING JULY PRACTICES



July 30, Tuesday, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

AUGUST



Aug. 1, Thursday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Aug. 2, Friday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Aug. 3, Saturday, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Red and white practice; according to the team’s website, this special practice will include a kids zone, player autograph session, and in-stadium sweepstakes/giveaways.

Aug. 6, Tuesday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Aug. 7, Wednesday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

IF YOU GO

