Know before you go: Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — Rise up, RED SEA! The players are out at the Arizona Cardinals 2024 Training Camp and it’s your opportunity to see the team for free.
Admission and parking are free for all who attend, but a digital ticket is required to get into the stadium. Click here to view dates and reserve tickets.
Practice times vary, but generally will begin at 1:15 or 1:45 p.m. You can see the full schedule below.
REMAINING JULY PRACTICES
- July 30, Tuesday, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.
AUGUST
- Aug. 1, Thursday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Aug. 2, Friday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Aug. 3, Saturday, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Red and white practice; according to the team’s website, this special practice will include a kids zone, player autograph session, and in-stadium sweepstakes/giveaways.
- Aug. 6, Tuesday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Aug. 7, Wednesday, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
IF YOU GO
- Training camp takes place at State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.
- Hungry or thirsty? Stadium concessions will be open; concession stands are cashless.
- Seating is general admission and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.