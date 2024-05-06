Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Know before you go: ‘Amor Eterno,’ a Mother’s Day mariachi concert in Mesa

The local concert takes place on May 11
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora.There's plenty of things to do across the Valley this May! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives you an inside look at the newest business developments in the Valley, places to check out and of course… lets you know all about the best events to take in with the family!
‘Amor Eterno,’ a Mother’s Day mariachi concert in Mesa, Arizona
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 16:42:54-04

MESA, AZ — Celebrate mom with music as the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts 'Amor Eterno' a mariachi concert!

“It is it's a beautiful event. I'm so excited. I mean, this is […] one of my favorite events that the Chamber puts on during Mother's Day and we do that because we want to bring a little bit more of our culture to our community,” said Frankie Jo Rios, President & CEO of the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “I think it's just a great time to uplift our Hispanic culture and [foster] community engagement you know, with just a beautiful music that I'm sure [that for] many of us it's like generational; we've heard this from the time we were little kids, our parents and I think it brings back wonderful memories- at least it does for me.”

‘Amor Eterno,’ a Mother’s Day mariachi concert in Mesa, Arizona
‘Amor Eterno,’ a Mother’s Day mariachi concert in Mesa, Arizona

Two mariachi bands will be taking the stage at the Mesa Arts Center.

“First mariachi group is Mariachi Pueblo Viejo, our other group is Mariachi Rubor and they are an all women group,” said Rios.

Ballet Folklorico Esperanza will be performing at the concert and Emilio Roman is the special guest for the concert.

“And it's going to be […] no intermission, it’s just going to be a full-blown mariachi concert for a few hours. It'll be amazing. I know I get so many compliments on this event, and it gets bigger and bigger each year. So, we're excited,” said Rios.

IF YOU GO

  • When: Saturday, May 11
    • VIP Experience: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    • Performance starts at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Mesa Arts Center - Piper Repertory [One East Main St.]
  • Cost: tickets range from $48 to $68- click here for more information.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. The Amor Eterno concert event is featured in minute 10 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.

More Things to Do stories:
Got Sole, the massive sneaker convention coming to Phoenix this May 11.

Things To Do

Got Sole: what to expect about the massive sneaker convention coming to Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
1:42 PM, May 06, 2024
Turf Paradise

Local News

Ahead of last live racing for the season, Turf Paradise looks to keep track open

Jordan Bontke
5:54 AM, May 03, 2024
May events: Got Sole, Phoenix Fan Fusion, Electrify Expo, Avondale Fiesta, 5 de Mayo and more taking place in the Valley.

Things To Do

May events: Got Sole, PHX Fan Fusion, Electrify Expo, Avondale Fiesta, & more

Nicole Gutierrez
2:48 PM, May 02, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo