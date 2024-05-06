Know before you go: ‘Amor Eterno,’ a Mother’s Day mariachi concert in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Celebrate mom with music as the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts 'Amor Eterno' a mariachi concert!

“It is it's a beautiful event. I'm so excited. I mean, this is […] one of my favorite events that the Chamber puts on during Mother's Day and we do that because we want to bring a little bit more of our culture to our community,” said Frankie Jo Rios, President & CEO of the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “I think it's just a great time to uplift our Hispanic culture and [foster] community engagement you know, with just a beautiful music that I'm sure [that for] many of us it's like generational; we've heard this from the time we were little kids, our parents and I think it brings back wonderful memories- at least it does for me.”

East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ‘Amor Eterno,’ a Mother’s Day mariachi concert in Mesa, Arizona

Two mariachi bands will be taking the stage at the Mesa Arts Center.

“First mariachi group is Mariachi Pueblo Viejo, our other group is Mariachi Rubor and they are an all women group,” said Rios.

Ballet Folklorico Esperanza will be performing at the concert and Emilio Roman is the special guest for the concert.

“And it's going to be […] no intermission, it’s just going to be a full-blown mariachi concert for a few hours. It'll be amazing. I know I get so many compliments on this event, and it gets bigger and bigger each year. So, we're excited,” said Rios.

IF YOU GO



When: Saturday, May 11

VIP Experience: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Performance starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center - Piper Repertory [One East Main St.]

Cost: tickets range from $48 to $68- click here for more information.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. The Amor Eterno concert event is featured in minute 10 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.