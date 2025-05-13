Kali Uchis to bring ‘The Sincerely, Tour’ to PHX Arena this summer

PHOENIX — Popular singer-songwriter Kali Uchis is coming to the Valley!

The artist, who performs R&B, pop, and latin stylings, announced Tuesday morning that the North American arena leg of ‘The Sincerely, Tour’ will make a stop in 25 cities, and Phoenix is on the list!

The Sincerely, Tour 💌 with support from Thee Scared Souls. On sale Friday 10am local. early access at https://t.co/CANy7ZbmLz pic.twitter.com/RCgWc1Y51q — KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) May 13, 2025

Joining the tour is Thee Sacred Souls, the 11-piece band from San Diego.

WHAT TO KNOW



Concert date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Event venue: PHX Arena [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

Ticket sales:

Verizon will offer its customers an exclusive presale for U.S. concerts through Verizon Access . “Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 15 at 10 p.m. local time,” read a news release sent to ABC15. Tickets to the general public go on sale on May 16 at 10 a.m. at KaliUchis.com VIP packages and experiences are also available.



