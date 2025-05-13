Watch Now
Kali Uchis to bring ‘The Sincerely, Tour’ to PHX Arena this summer

The artist will take the stage in August
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 3) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Phoenix has a new exhibit that will take you on a poisonous learning adventure, there's a free Bubble Bash that'll pop up in the Valley, and Scottsdale will have a derby this May! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month’s list of events!
Posted

PHOENIX — Popular singer-songwriter Kali Uchis is coming to the Valley!

The artist, who performs R&B, pop, and latin stylings, announced Tuesday morning that the North American arena leg of ‘The Sincerely, Tour’ will make a stop in 25 cities, and Phoenix is on the list!

Joining the tour is Thee Sacred Souls, the 11-piece band from San Diego.

WHAT TO KNOW

  • Concert date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
  • Event venue: PHX Arena [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
  • Ticket sales:
    • Verizon will offer its customers an exclusive presale for U.S. concerts through Verizon Access. “Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 15 at 10 p.m. local time,” read a news release sent to ABC15.
    • Tickets to the general public go on sale on May 16 at 10 a.m. at KaliUchis.com
    • VIP packages and experiences are also available.
The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this May- read more about it right here.

