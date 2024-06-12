Juneteenth in the Valley: commemorate and celebrate the holiday at these free events

TEMPE, AZ — Juneteenth is this month, and to commemorate the history and celebrate the federal holiday, there are several events happening across the Valley.

Here’s a list of free celebrations to check out with the family!

11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Through performances, crafts, and family fun… the 11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration by the city of Tempe takes place this month at the Tempe History Museum.



Address: 809 E Southern Avenue in Tempe

Date: Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Juneteenth Block Party in Downtown Tempe



Address: Center Point Plaza in Downtown Tempe [660 S Mill Ave]

Date: Saturday, June 15, from 7 p.m. from 11 p.m.

City of Goodyear: Juneteenth Family Day



The free celebration will feature activities, workshops local businesses and food vendors on-site.

Address: Goodyear Recreation Campus [420 Estrella Pkwy]

Date: Wednesday, June 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City of Avondale: Juneteenth Freedom Day



This West Valley event will have live music, dance performances, educational activities and more.

Date: Wednesday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Avondale Civic Center Complex, Amphitheater & City Hall Building [11465 W. Civic Center Dr.]

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this June. The Tempe ‘11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration’ is featured in minute 15 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.

City of Buckeye’s Juneteenth Celebration

The free family-friendly event will have food vendors, performances, and more.



Address: 6th Street Plaza in Downtown Buckeye [6th St &, Monroe Ave]

Date: Saturday, June 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City of Chandler events



Culture Music in the Park

Free admission to this event. Address: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park [3 S. Arizona Ave.] Date: Saturday, June 15, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Miss Juneteenth Arizona

Address: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Ave.] Date: Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m. Cost: This is a paid ticketed event; information can be found here.



Community Juneteenth Celebration



Address: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts [7380 E. 2nd Street]

Date: June 15, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

