Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Jason Aldean bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix this fall

The concert will take place at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
ABC15 Mornings | Feb 14, 6am
Jason Aldean bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 12:54:25-05

PHOENIX — Get ready Phoenix, Jason Aldean is bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to the Valley this October!

Aldean is making his tour stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion] this fall. The concert will include special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver!

According to a press release sent to ABC15, tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. local time at JasonAldean.com

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Thursday, October 5.
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in west Phoenix.

Fun fact: Aldean was recently in the Valley for the WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am 2023 tournament.

LIST: Concerts coming to the Valley in 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!