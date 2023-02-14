Jason Aldean bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix this fall

PHOENIX — Get ready Phoenix, Jason Aldean is bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to the Valley this October!
Highway Desperado Tour, let's ride! 💥 @m10penny @coreykent @deejaysilver1— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 13, 2023
Tickets on sale THIS Friday, Feb 17 at 10am local venue time. https://t.co/n8BNLkhotR
Aldean Army fan club members, y’all are up first for tickets! Join here: https://t.co/ADPnxDfdBh pic.twitter.com/7iXCXojFBh
Aldean is making his tour stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion] this fall. The concert will include special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver!
According to a press release sent to ABC15, tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. local time at JasonAldean.com
IF YOU GO
- Concert date: Thursday, October 5.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in west Phoenix.
Fun fact: Aldean was recently in the Valley for the WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am 2023 tournament.