Jason Aldean bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to Phoenix this fall

PHOENIX — Get ready Phoenix, Jason Aldean is bringing his ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ to the Valley this October!

Highway Desperado Tour, let's ride! 💥 @m10penny @coreykent @deejaysilver1



Tickets on sale THIS Friday, Feb 17 at 10am local venue time. https://t.co/n8BNLkhotR



Aldean Army fan club members, y’all are up first for tickets! Join here: https://t.co/ADPnxDfdBh pic.twitter.com/7iXCXojFBh — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 13, 2023

Aldean is making his tour stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion] this fall. The concert will include special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver!

According to a press release sent to ABC15, tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. local time at JasonAldean.com

IF YOU GO

Concert date: Thursday, October 5.

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in west Phoenix.

Fun fact: Aldean was recently in the Valley for the WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am 2023 tournament.

LIST: Concerts coming to the Valley in 2023