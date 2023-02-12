IT'S GAME TIME! Fans gather, enjoy events ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale
Aerial footage and ground images of what’s happening across the Valley
Here’s what’s happening across the Valley surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game for Super Bowl LVII and the Rihanna halftime show!
FULL COVERAGE: Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona
Images include celebrity sightings, aerial footage of State Farm Stadium and ground coverage of the ABC15 Arizona team.
Eagles fans are heading out to Westgate as Super Bowl LVII happens right across the street.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Grigg Kansas City Chiefs fan is ready for the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game!Photo by: ASSOCIATED PRESS State Farm Stadium has its roof open; here’s a look at where the Eagles and the Chiefs will faceoff and where Rihanna will perform the halftime show!Photo by: ABC15 Margaret T. Hance Park is hosting the Super Bowl LVII Watch Party presented by Verizon. Here’s an aerial look at the event venue just hours before kickoff.Photo by: ABC15 Reporter Collin Harmon gives us an inside look of State Farm Stadium at 2:04 p.m.- just a couple hours before kickoff!Photo by: ABC15 | Collin Harmon Guy Fieri arrives at the 'Flavortown Tailgate' in Glendale, Arizona. At least 10,000 fans are expected to attend this event being hosted right across the street from State Farm Stadium.Photo by: ABC15 | Kelsie Blazier
CLICK HERE to see the stars spotted in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.Photo by: Snoop Dog: Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP
Shaq: Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP
Diplo: Mark Peterman/Mark Peterman/Invision/AP Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP
