Eagles fans are heading out to Westgate as Super Bowl LVII happens right across the street. ABC15 | Nicole Grigg

Kansas City Chiefs fan is ready for the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game! ASSOCIATED PRESS

State Farm Stadium has its roof open; here’s a look at where the Eagles and the Chiefs will faceoff and where Rihanna will perform the halftime show! ABC15

Margaret T. Hance Park is hosting the Super Bowl LVII Watch Party presented by Verizon. Here’s an aerial look at the event venue just hours before kickoff. ABC15

Reporter Collin Harmon gives us an inside look of State Farm Stadium at 2:04 p.m.- just a couple hours before kickoff! ABC15 | Collin Harmon

Guy Fieri arrives at the ' Flavortown Tailgate ' in Glendale, Arizona. At least 10,000 fans are expected to attend this event being hosted right across the street from State Farm Stadium. ABC15 | Kelsie Blazier



Shaq: Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP

Diplo: Mark Peterman/Mark Peterman/Invision/AP

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

