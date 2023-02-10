PHOTOS: Celebrity sightings! See the stars spotted in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is attracting thousands of people to Arizona, including some big stars! Here are some of the celebrities spotted around the Valley ahead of the big game.
Nikki and Brie Bella hosted an intimate meet and greet at Gila River Resorts & Casinos on Thursday, Feb. 9.Photo by: Point In Time Studios Artist H.E.R. arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Ariz. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)Photo by: Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)Photo by: Mike Stewart/AP Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface and Chris StapletonPhoto by: KNXV Actor Joel McHale arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP Host, Kelly Clarkson performs during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game,Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: David J. Phillip/AP Flava Flav arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP Presenters for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Tracy Morgan, left, and Cara Delevingne perform during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game,Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: David J. Phillip/AP Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)Photo by: Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP Troy KotsurPhoto by: KNXV