Industry Standard: new restaurant and cocktail program coming to Roosevelt Row in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Roosevelt Row in Downtown Phoenix is getting ready to welcome ‘Industry Standard.’

“Industry Standard is […] what we want to bring together [, a] huge melting pot of all things industry in one place. [We’ll] have a very bar-centric program where we want to be pumping out some of the best cocktails in Arizona [and make] some of the most delicious small bites, but most importantly, having a very vibe-centric music, art space, where people are going to come before after shifts,” said Cheathem in an interview with ABC15.

Partners for the new venture include Jordan Hudgens, Mike Bodow, Michael Cheathem.

‘HELLO,’ ROOSEVELT ROW

It’s no secret that the new concept is taking over Carly's Bistro, a former business that served the Roosevelt Row community for nearly 20 years. Cheathem and Hudgens share what Industry Standard is and what it hopes to create for this Downtown Phoenix community.

‘HELLO,’ ROOSEVELT ROW

FOOD AND COCKTAIL PROGRAM

From small bites to craft cocktails, Cheathem gives ABC15 a sneak peek of the food and cocktail program.

Ben Santos Industry Standard will Keifer Gilbert for their cocktail program.

“There will be a lot of beverages that we say, you know, ‘industry handshakes.’ Give or take a lot of things that are you know, what some people might consider ‘aggressive,’ but we consider, you know, necessary,” said Cheathem.

WHAT’S ON THE FOOD AND COCKTAIL PROGRAM

According to Cheathem, Industry Standard will partner with long-time bartender, Keifer Gilbert, who’s done several cocktail programs in the Valley - most recently for Tell Your Friends.

Ben Santos Sneak peek of some of the drink on the cocktail program.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The new venture is slated to open this fall in Downtown Phoenix, with a projected date for October. Cheathem and Hudgens shares with ABC15 what guests can expect regarding the vibe, the venue layout, and more.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Hudgens adds that part of his role at the restaurant is focused on the technology component; guests can look forward to possibly a loyalty program or an app.

“[It's] tools to use to be […] even more kind of engaging experience for everybody there. So, I think we're [going to] have a lot of fun with things like that,” said Hudgens, who’s also the chief technology officer and founder of DashTrack.

When it opens, here’s where to go: 128 E Roosevelt St in Phoenix.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this June. Read more about it right here.

