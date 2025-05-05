IKEA announces opening date for its ‘Plan & Order’ point at The Promenade Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — IKEA is ready to open its ‘Plan & Order’ point at The Promenade Scottsdale!

VESTAR 2,161-square-foot IKEA planning studio concept store in Scottsdale.

The Swedish company announced that they’ll be opening up their ‘Plan & Order’ point on Wednesday, May 7.

“We're offering Swedish snacks and a Spin the Wheel with various giveaways from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all IKEA Family members attending the event. Additionally, we have special giveaways for our first guests,” said an IKEA representative via email to ABC15, who added the following details about the grand opening:



The first 100 IKEA Family members will receive a free tote bag.

The first 25 IKEA Family members will receive a $25 gift card.

The first 25 customers to book a planning appointment at IKEA Scottdale at The Promenade will receive a $50 IKEA gift card.

Guests can spin the prize wheel with various prizes.

Where to go: The Promenade Scottsdale, located at Scottsdale Rd. and Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

What would be the ideal reason to head out to this store?

This storefront will be different from the Tempe location. So, what would be a reason to visit this location?

“If you want to plan your kitchen, or if you want to plan, you know, fix your closet that you've been wanting to fix forever, you go in there, you sit with an IKEA specialist, and they would show you some of the options, some of the cabinets, some of the closet options. You would plan it out with them and then order it to your house. There's actually no inventory at this location. It's just a plan and ship, which is really unique,” said Leann Meagher, marketing manager for Vestar, in a previous interview with ABC15.

You also won’t have to worry about the heavy lifting if you do put in an order.

“Everything’s going straight to your house. You don't have to worry about bringing a big truck or friends to help you load it in. It gets shipped right to your home,” said Meagher.