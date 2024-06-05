Ice Spice to bring her ‘Y2K! World Tour’ to Tempe this summer

TEMPE, AZ — Ice Spice will debut her Y2K! album this July and will come to the Valley for her 2024 world tour!
The international artist will bring along RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain on all her North America dates.
Ice Spice is set to perform in Tempe come August.
IF YOU GO
- Concert date: Friday, August 23.
- Event venue: Marquee Theatre [730 N Mill Ave] in Tempe
- Tickets:
- Presale tickets: “Citi is the official card of the Y2K! World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 1 p.m. local time until Thursday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program,” read a news release sent to ABC15.
- General sale: tickets to the public go on sale beginning Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time at IceSpiceMusic.com
