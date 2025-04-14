Watch Now
'How I Met Your Mother' star Josh Radnor to sing at the Musical Instrument Museum

Radnor is bringing ‘The Eulogy Tour’ to Phoenix
PHOENIX — Josh Radnor is coming to the Valley this May!

The actor known for playing Ted Mosby on ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and his role in the thriller television series ‘Hunters’ will be singing at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM).

Radnor will be joining the museum’s lineup for its 2025 Concert Series. The concert takes place on Saturday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $33.50 to $44.50.

Radnor released his first solo as a musical artist a couple of years ago. He’s currently on 'The Eulogy Tour,’ which is taking him on the road to different parts of the country, including our state.

