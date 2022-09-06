Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ stop in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ will make a stop in the Valley this weekend. That means the next Hot Wheels could be in Arizona!

“For decades, Phoenix has played host to some incredibly prestigious auctions and automotive events,” said Ted Wu, Vice President, Global Head of Design for Vehicles at Mattel, in a press release sent to ABC15. “As one of the most rapidly growing cities in the country with an ever-expanding and diverse car enthusiast community, we expect to see an extremely unique mix of vehicles – one of which could be the next Hot Wheels Legends Tour winner.”

At each tour stop, judges will select one vehicle to be a finalist in the competition. According to event officials, the winner of the Arizona tour stop “will move on in the competition for a chance at the Global Grand Finale" in November.

The finalists will then compete side-by-side in November where one will be selected as the winner and "will have their car inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”

Your car needs three things to win and have it “immortalized” as a Hotwheels; it needs authenticity, originality and garage spirit.

Think you’re vehicle has what it takes to compete? Click here to register.

IF YOU GO



Cost: FREE to attend.

When: Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Walmart Supercenter [2501 South Market St] in Gilbert

LOVE HOT WHEELS?

The video in the player above talks about VAI Resort: the 60-acre entertainment resort coming to Glendale in 2023.

This area in the West Valley is where Mattel plans to open an adventure park with a Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster. It’ll be located on the southwest corner of 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way. Read more about it, right here.