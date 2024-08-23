Here's what you can expect at the new ‘Copper & Sage’ Goodyear location that's set to open this fall

GOODYEAR, AZ — ‘Copper & Sage’ is ready to bring its gastropub with some southern influence to the West Valley! The new second location will open at Goodyear Civic Square (GSQ).

Copper & Sage Copper & Sage menu items.

According to Joey Lucidi, Westside Concepts Owner, the food and beverage menu will be the same at this new location. The layout of this restaurant will be different.

Westside Concepts | Copper & Sage Here’s a rendering of the inside of the Copper & Sage Goodyear location.

“We switched it up and did an open, open-air kitchen, so we can create that visualization while people are eating, they can see everything being produced,” said Lucidi to ABC15.

Westside Concepts | Copper & Sage Rendering of the ‘open kitchen’ concept.

Westside Concepts | Copper & Sage The large bar will seat about 18 guests and there’s will also be some ‘highboy bar tables right behind it,’ according to Lucidi.

This location will have a large patio that is said to be 2,700 square feet and about 1,400 of it will be under a rooftop.

‘You know, patios [... are] sought after, especially with the walking community [and] with the dog community. We want to be able to open and where GSQ is, here's a lot of living and walking to this area, and we want to promote that. So, this patio is going to be great because it allows us to fit seamlessly into the community,” said Lucidi.

Westside Concepts | Copper & Sage The West Valley location will have outdoor seating; here’s a rendering of its patio.

SAME LOCATION, ANOTHER EXPERIENCE

If you’ve visited the Copper & Sage Camelback location, then you’d know that they have a “hidden room” called The Gatsby. Well, this West Valley location will have a similar experience.

“The Hemingway room [will seat] 12 people. It's, it's a completely different feel than the restaurant and allows people to have those special events and have a private area,” explained Lucidi. “Because we're so close to City Hall, and we have a new Banner hospital office building being built right here. We've got a side room that seats up to 40 people so we can do some private parties without interrupting everybody's everyday meals and such.”

WHERE TO GO



Opening date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Address: 1975 N Globe Dr #103 in Goodyear.

Can’t wait to try it? You can visit the Copper & Sage Camelback location at 322 E Camelback Rd.

MORE ON ‘GSQ’

Civic Square at GSQ is home to the new Goodyear City Hall, and the area is still under development as it will welcome several restaurants, housing, and office spaces. Essentially, the mission of the rollout of GSQ is for it to be a “walkable urban center.”

“What we call, Goodyear Civic Square or GSQ is 47 acres total and [...] we've completed probably about half of that. So, […] there's going to be an apartment project up here, and some additional office over here,” said Michael Olsen, Chief Financial Officer at Globe Corporation, who added that in addition to the land that’s under construction for the next phases, they’re also working on their joint venture with Red Development that’s more than 100 acres of land.

A hotel for Civic Square at GSQ is also in the works. Read more about this new West Valley business development right here.

