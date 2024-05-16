Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Here’s what you can expect at the ‘Candlelight Concerts’ in Phoenix

What the unique ‘Rock Classics on Strings’ concert will offer
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora.There's plenty of things to do across the Valley this May! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives you an inside look at the newest business developments in the Valley, places to check out and of course… lets you know all about the best events to take in with the family!
A picture worthy event.
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 14:47:50-04

PHOENIX — Candles, music, and local talent… Candlelight Concerts are taking place in the Valley!

“You can expect a really immersive romantic experience that kind of transcends a typical classical music concert,” said Alexandra Nelson, project manager at Fever, to ABC15. “Expect some really amazing local talent presenting some really great contemporary themes.”

According to Nelson, there will be hundreds to thousands of candles that set the scene at the concert.

The upcoming concert date is May 28 at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix. “We're really excited to be working with the Crescent Ballroom this summer. During the winter and the spring and fall months, we do a lot of concerts at the Phoenix Zoo. But when it gets a little bit too hot outside to go to an outdoor concert, we get to move into more of our indoor venues,” said Nelson.
The upcoming concert date is May 28 at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix. “We're really excited to be working with the Crescent Ballroom this summer. During the winter and the spring and fall months, we do a lot of concerts at the Phoenix Zoo. But when it gets a little bit too hot outside to go to an outdoor concert, we get to move into more of our indoor venues,” said Nelson.

“Behind creating these special events is always to democratize access to live entertainment, hat's our company motto. And what we mean by that, especially in the context of candlelight, is taking event formats that are typically inaccessible to the types of markets that come out to these kinds of things. So classical music is something that a lot of people don't necessarily attend on a regular basis. A very large percentage of the people who come out to Candlelight Concerts are outside of your typical demographic of who might enjoy a classical music concert,” said Nelson. “The pricing is definitely a lot less restrictive for concerts like these than seeing a full symphony and we're really expanding the audience of people who enjoy classical music.”

A picture worthy event.
A picture worthy event.

The concert is said to be 65 minutes long. Here’s a sneak peek of some of the songs that will be played: Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N’ Roses, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith, Hotel California - The Eagles, Livin' on a Prayer - Bon Jovi, Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin and more.

IF YOU GO

  • Candlelight: Rock Classics on Strings
  • Event date: Tuesday, May 28, at 9 p.m. [ 7 p.m. show is sold out]
  • Where: Crescent Ballroom [308 N 2nd Ave] in Phoenix
  • Keep this in mind: There’s an age requirement of 8-years-old or older. “Anyone younger than 16 needs to be accompanied by a parent but these are family friendly shows […] we welcome families, adults, all kinds of people can enjoy classical music,’ said Nelson.
  • Cost: Tickets range from $32 to $59.

Can’t make it? Here’s a look at some of the upcoming concerts in the Valley:

More Things to Do stories:
NASCAR Xfinity Phoenix Auto Racing

Things To Do

Phoenix Raceway to host NASCAR Championship Weekend again in 2025

abc15.com staff
6:11 AM, May 16, 2024
Arizona restaurants make it on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024’

Things To Do

LIST: 7 Arizona restaurants make it on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024’

Nicole Gutierrez
10:06 AM, May 15, 2024
Latest rendering of Mattel Adventure Park.

Things To Do

Mattel Adventure Park reveals more on its themed rides & attractions in AZ

Nicole Gutierrez
10:37 AM, May 14, 2024

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo