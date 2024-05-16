Here’s what you can expect at the ‘Candlelight Concerts’ in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Candles, music, and local talent… Candlelight Concerts are taking place in the Valley!

“You can expect a really immersive romantic experience that kind of transcends a typical classical music concert,” said Alexandra Nelson, project manager at Fever, to ABC15. “Expect some really amazing local talent presenting some really great contemporary themes.”

According to Nelson, there will be hundreds to thousands of candles that set the scene at the concert.

FEVER The upcoming concert date is May 28 at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix. “We're really excited to be working with the Crescent Ballroom this summer. During the winter and the spring and fall months, we do a lot of concerts at the Phoenix Zoo. But when it gets a little bit too hot outside to go to an outdoor concert, we get to move into more of our indoor venues,” said Nelson.

“Behind creating these special events is always to democratize access to live entertainment, hat's our company motto. And what we mean by that, especially in the context of candlelight, is taking event formats that are typically inaccessible to the types of markets that come out to these kinds of things. So classical music is something that a lot of people don't necessarily attend on a regular basis. A very large percentage of the people who come out to Candlelight Concerts are outside of your typical demographic of who might enjoy a classical music concert,” said Nelson. “The pricing is definitely a lot less restrictive for concerts like these than seeing a full symphony and we're really expanding the audience of people who enjoy classical music.”

FEVER A picture worthy event.

The concert is said to be 65 minutes long. Here’s a sneak peek of some of the songs that will be played: Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N’ Roses, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith, Hotel California - The Eagles, Livin' on a Prayer - Bon Jovi, Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin and more.

IF YOU GO



Candlelight: Rock Classics on Strings

Event date: Tuesday, May 28, at 9 p.m. [ 7 p.m. show is sold out]

Where: Crescent Ballroom [308 N 2nd Ave] in Phoenix

Keep this in mind: There’s an age requirement of 8-years-old or older. “Anyone younger than 16 needs to be accompanied by a parent but these are family friendly shows […] we welcome families, adults, all kinds of people can enjoy classical music,’ said Nelson.

Cost: Tickets range from $32 to $59.

