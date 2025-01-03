Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to visit several cities in Arizona this January

CHANDLER, AZ — The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is returning to the Valley and Tucson with new merchandise this January!
“The iconic all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is celebrating two major milestones: Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary and the truck’s 10th Anniversary! Fans can expect brand-new treats and limited-edition merchandise,” read a news release sent to ABC15 regarding tour stops in our state.
Some of the cool merch fans will be able to shop for include:
- 50th Anniversary exclusives, like the iridescent totes and hoodies.
- Apparel, such as the ‘Ringer tees and lilac tees.’
- The collectibles include ceramic mugs, thermal bottles, 10th Anniversary keychains, pins, and cup ornaments.
- Giant chef cookies, 5-piece macaron sets, and Madeleine cookie sets.
Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments.
WHERE TO GO
CHANDLER
- Where: Chandler Fashion Center at the Food Court Entrance [3111 W Chandler Blvd Ste 2178]
- When: Saturday, January 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GLENDALE
- Where: Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater [7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center]
- When: Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GILBERT
- Where: SanTan Village near American Eagle Outfitters [2218 E. Williams Field Rd, Suite 235]
- When: Saturday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
SCOTTSDALE
- Where: Scottsdale Quarter near the fountains [15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste 260]
- When: Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TUCSON
- Where: La Encantada in the Restaurant Circle [2905 E. Skyline Drive]
- When: Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.