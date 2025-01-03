Watch Now
Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to visit several cities in Arizona this January

Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, and Scottsdale are on the route
Hello Kitty plush toys.
CHANDLER, AZ — The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is returning to the Valley and Tucson with new merchandise this January!

“The iconic all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is celebrating two major milestones: Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary and the truck’s 10th Anniversary! Fans can expect brand-new treats and limited-edition merchandise,” read a news release sent to ABC15 regarding tour stops in our state.

Some of the cool merch fans will be able to shop for include:

  • 50th Anniversary exclusives, like the iridescent totes and hoodies.
  • Apparel, such as the ‘Ringer tees and lilac tees.’
NEW Hello Kitty iridescent tote.
  • The collectibles include ceramic mugs, thermal bottles, 10th Anniversary keychains, pins, and cup ornaments.
  • Giant chef cookies, 5-piece macaron sets, and Madeleine cookie sets.

Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments.

New Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck items as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration!
WHERE TO GO

CHANDLER

  • Where: Chandler Fashion Center at the Food Court Entrance [3111 W Chandler Blvd Ste 2178]
  • When: Saturday, January 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GLENDALE

  • Where: Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater [7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center]
  • When: Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GILBERT

  • Where: SanTan Village near American Eagle Outfitters [2218 E. Williams Field Rd, Suite 235]
  • When: Saturday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE

  • Where: Scottsdale Quarter near the fountains [15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste 260]
  • When: Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TUCSON

  • Where: La Encantada in the Restaurant Circle [2905 E. Skyline Drive]
  • When: Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
