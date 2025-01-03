Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to visit several cities in Arizona this January

CHANDLER, AZ — The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is returning to the Valley and Tucson with new merchandise this January!

“The iconic all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is celebrating two major milestones: Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary and the truck’s 10th Anniversary! Fans can expect brand-new treats and limited-edition merchandise,” read a news release sent to ABC15 regarding tour stops in our state.

Some of the cool merch fans will be able to shop for include:



50th Anniversary exclusives, like the iridescent totes and hoodies.

Apparel, such as the ‘Ringer tees and lilac tees.’

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck NEW Hello Kitty iridescent tote.

The collectibles include ceramic mugs, thermal bottles, 10th Anniversary keychains, pins, and cup ornaments.

Giant chef cookies, 5-piece macaron sets, and Madeleine cookie sets.

Keep this in mind: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck New Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck items as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration!

WHERE TO GO

CHANDLER



Where: Chandler Fashion Center at the Food Court Entrance [3111 W Chandler Blvd Ste 2178]

When: Saturday, January 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GLENDALE



Where: Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater [7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center]

When: Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GILBERT



Where: SanTan Village near American Eagle Outfitters [2218 E. Williams Field Rd, Suite 235]

When: Saturday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE



Where: Scottsdale Quarter near the fountains [15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste 260]

When: Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TUCSON

