Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to stop in Gilbert, Glendale, and Tucson with new merchandise this November

The famous café truck is celebrating Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary!
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. The cool weather brings even ‘cooler’ events to the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at what events are coming to our communities in November.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — The famous Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is making its way back to the Valley and to Tucson with new merchandise!

NEW Hello Kitty iridescent tote.
NEW Hello Kitty iridescent tote.

“As part of the celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary this year, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling out even more NEW exclusive merchandise and treats,” said the company in a statement to ABC15.

Hello Kitty plush toys.
Hello Kitty plush toys.

New items included thermals, mugs, hoodies, plush toys, a plush blanket, a keychain, pin, patches, a ringer tee & lilac tee, a three-piece cookie set, a giant cookie, and an iridescent tote.

New Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck items as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration!
New Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck items as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration!

WHERE TO GO

  • Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Tucson.
    • La Encantada [2905 E Skyline Dr] between Crate & Barrel and West Elm.
  • Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Gilbert.
    • SanTan Village [2218 E. Williams Field Rd.] near American Eagle Outfitters.
  • Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Glendale.
    • Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center] at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theater.
  • Keep this in mind: The cafe truck only accepts credit/debit card payments.
More Things to Do stories:
Arizona Snowbowl 11-6-24

Things To Do

Arizona Snowbowl opening Friday, marking earliest-ever opening day

abc15.com staff
country thunder 2025

Things To Do

Country Thunder 2025 headliners: Keith Urban, Hardy, Riley Green & more

abc15.com staff

Things To Do

SUBMIT YOUR DISPLAYS! Check out our 2024 Valley holiday lights map

abc15.com staff

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this November. Read more about it here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen