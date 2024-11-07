Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to stop in Gilbert, Glendale, and Tucson with new merchandise this November

GLENDALE, AZ — The famous Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is making its way back to the Valley and to Tucson with new merchandise!
“As part of the celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary this year, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling out even more NEW exclusive merchandise and treats,” said the company in a statement to ABC15.
New items included thermals, mugs, hoodies, plush toys, a plush blanket, a keychain, pin, patches, a ringer tee & lilac tee, a three-piece cookie set, a giant cookie, and an iridescent tote.
WHERE TO GO
- Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Tucson.
- La Encantada [2905 E Skyline Dr] between Crate & Barrel and West Elm.
- Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Gilbert.
- SanTan Village [2218 E. Williams Field Rd.] near American Eagle Outfitters.
- Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Glendale.
- Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center] at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theater.
- Keep this in mind: The cafe truck only accepts credit/debit card payments.
