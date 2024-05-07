Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Group that runs ‘Chico Malo’ and ‘Wren & Wolf’ to open three new concepts at Arizona Center

Here’s what Pretty Decent Concepts has in the works for Phoenix
Posted: 11:10 AM, May 07, 2024
Updated: 2024-05-07 14:14:24-04
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora.There's plenty of things to do across the Valley this May! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives you an inside look at the newest business developments in the Valley, places to check out and of course… lets you know all about the best events to take in with the family!
Group that runs ‘Chico Malo’ and ‘Wren & Wolf’ to open three new concepts at Arizona Center in Downtown Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Three new concepts are in the works at the Arizona Center by a local restaurant group that owns and operates several concepts in downtown Phoenix.

“We are Pretty Decent Concepts. So far, we have Wren & Wolf, Chico Malo, Trophy Room and soon-to-be Carry On opening this June, which is an aviation-themed bar. The next three concepts will bring our total to seven in downtown Phoenix,” said Teddy Myers, founder of Pretty Decent Concepts.

Here’s what the new venture at the Arizona Center, near 3rd and Van Buren streets, will bring to downtown.

“We took one of the most prominent locations in the center, it's facing Van Buren right across the street from the Sheraton and [will offer] valet. There will be multiple entrances to our space, [although] they'll all be under one roof. We took a former restaurant that was there, there was about 4,500 square feet, the two adjacent spaces and they expanded to the front. So now it's a 10,000-square-foot space. The upscale dining experience in the cocktail lounge, we'll have a direct entry from the valet and then the main entrance to the steakhouse will be at the front of the center underneath the Arizona Center sign,” explained Myers.

3 CONCEPTS UNDER ONE ROOF

  •  A steakhouse: This concept will be called the ‘Cleaverman.’
    • “We’ll have walked into availability at the steakhouse. So, [the] steakhouse will have two different vibes, it'll have the full-service sit-down table, or reservations [that’ll be] highly recommended [..]and then there will be a bar area that is high energy inside the steakhouse, we will have DJs we're really big on creating a lively environment,” said Myers.
  • The cocktail lounge: “Without giving too much away, it is not a speakeasy. Absolutely not, we want people to know it's there. There's not going to be a secret entrance. It's [going to] bring back some old-school grandeur. It's going to be martini-focused, but not Fufu, early 2000s, martinis- it's going to be more of a vintage martini vibe,” said Myers. “It’s going to feel opulent. It's going to feel elegant. It's going to be old school luxury is how I would frame the martini bar.”
  •  An upscale dining project: This concept will be a “multicore chef's tasting menu,” according to Myers.
    • “Yeah, so it's going to be a 12-course chef's tasting menu, all steak focused, sitting at a 12-seat counter around a small kitchen,” explained Myers.
    • This upscale dinning concept will be inside of the steakhouse, and it’s guaranteed to be a very different experience.
    • “It's going to be branded as a completely separate experience. It has its own kitchen; it's buried inside of the restaurant. There will be very limited on reservations, we'll only have six or 7,000 people annually join us. So, you'll have to make your reservations far in advance. It's a special occasion, destination. So, we anticipate it being something that when we release reservations, you know, a month in advance that they book up right away,” said Myers.

WHEN IS THE OPENING?

Myers told ABC15 that this new multi-concept venture will open this upcoming winter.

“What we are designing and what we are building. These are very ambitious projects. They're very detail-oriented. We've partnered with Peter Max […] and he's a partner in our company. And the design package that he is coming up with is very technical, hard to build, it takes a long time. So, our focus is on getting it right and getting it right for when we open and not necessarily shooting for a hard date. So, when we set that date, know that it's going to be dialed in, and that it's going to be an amazing experience,” said Myers.

According to Myers, the concepts could open in phases with a goal of opening the steakhouse “as soon as possible.”

More Things to Do stories:
Slide at Oasis Water Park in Phoenix.png

Things To Do

Make a splash at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa’s Oasis Water Park

Zack Perry
6:44 PM, May 06, 2024
‘Amor Eterno,’ a Mother’s Day mariachi concert in Mesa, Arizona

Things To Do

Know before you go: ‘Amor Eterno,’ a Mother’s Day mariachi concert in Mesa

Nicole Gutierrez
1:42 PM, May 06, 2024
Got Sole, the massive sneaker convention coming to Phoenix this May 11.

Things To Do

Got Sole: what to expect about the massive sneaker convention coming to Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
1:42 PM, May 06, 2024

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo