Great Skate set to reopen in Glendale months after suffering monsoon damage

'Just in time for the holiday season' | The local business will welcome families back to the rink on Nov. 25
Great Skate in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ — Lace up your roller skates, Great Skate is ready to welcome back families to their rink!

The Glendale business of more than 40 years had to close its doors for several months to make repairs from monsoon storm damage suffered in July.

Summer 2024 monsoon damage at Great Skate in Glendale.
“We are thrilled to welcome back our community after the unexpected challenges of the micro-burst storm this summer,” said Sonya Britt, general manager at Great Skate, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Our team has worked hard to get the rink back in top condition, and we’re excited to offer everyone a chance to make new memories on the rink just in time for the holiday season.”

The skating destination announced several new things taking place soon, including all-ages skating lessons, adults-only skating hours, birthday parties, STEM educational field trips, and skate-a-thon school fundraisers.

IF YOU GO:

  • Grand reopening date: Monday, November 25.
  • Where to go: 10054 N 43rd Ave in Glendale.
