Girls Golf Day: two-day event in Mesa that empowers young girls to play golf

MESA, AZ — Get ready to par-tee on the course this October! The 10th “Girls Golf Day” is a two-day event that welcomes girls [ages 3 to 18] to learn about the sport, practice being on the green or even partake in a tournament.

More than just an annual event, this hands opportunity opens the doors for young girls in the Valley to learn from professional players and get into the game.

“The game provides us so many more developmental opportunities that aren't necessarily the skill of golf, per say,” explained Cori Matheson, Director of the LPGA*USGAGirls Golf of Phoenix. “[Players learn] that they are responsible for their own game. They're responsible for themselves, they feel empowered, they feel confident, they feel, you know, proud of themselves. And I think that that translates into a life where they can speak to adults, where they can stand up in an audition or an interview, where they can talk about friends and be there for their friends, but also, they're representing their best self.”

THE PEP RALLY

On Friday, October 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. girls from across the Valley can come to the Pep Rally to learn about the sport. This day gives girls that have never played the sport the opportunity to have a guided practice on the green, families can join the fun and participate in raffles and the check out some companies related to the sport and more.

“On Friday night, a team from a company called VISION54, who are some of the most recognized teachers in the world, they're going to be joining us on Friday night to help with instruction. We're going to have Ping there...we're going to have venue Glove It [too],” said Matheson. “We're going to have so many other vendor partners, [like] Jaybird apparel who actually is a Girl's Golf alumni, and she makes clothes now they're going to be kind of the vendor side and then myself and an alumna [Cheyenne Woods] of our program.”

Woods is a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour and other attendees include POPS/Jr. Youth Golf Program.

TOURNAMENT

For girls who have played the sport and are interested in being part of the tournament, the deadline to register is October 2.

“It's a really welcoming and safe environment for a girl to just get out there and have her first experience on course,” said Matheson while adding the organization expects 70 to 80 girls to be in the tournament.

“The cool part is they choose how many holes they want to play, so they could play one hole if they're the three, four and five-year-olds,” said Matheson to ABC15. “There [are] all levels of play. And so itty bitty all the way up to girls that play 18 holes, 6000 yards.

IF YOU GO



THE PEP RALLY: Friday, October 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Deadline to RSVP is October 2, it costs $5 to sign up.

TOURNAMENT: Saturday, October 7, and start times begin at 12 p.m.

Deadline to RSVP is October 2, costs to participate vary. A 2023 Membership is required to play in the tournament.

Event takes place at Dobson Ranch Golf Course [2155 S Dobson Rd] in Mesa.

