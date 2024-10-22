Gabriel Iglesias to bring his ‘Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ tour to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is returning to the Valley! The stand-up comedian will be bringing his ‘Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ tour to Phoenix next year.

The comedic star's show will take place on March 8, 2025, at Footprint Center. According to a news release sent to ABC15, tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 24 at Ticketmaster.com.

Iglesias had previously brought the ‘Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ show to Arizona back in November 2023.

