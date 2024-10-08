From Goodyear to Mesa, here's a list of farmers markets to visit across the Valley this fall

PHOENIX — Fall brings the fun outside as the opportunities to shop local increase at farmers markets throughout our Valley!

We broke down a list of this season’s farmers markets open throughout the Valley that bring some of the best local bakers, artisans, and entrepreneurs who create unique crafts and gifts to take home.

Double-check before you go: Due to the extended heat wave this fall, some markets adjust their hours and post their new schedule as the event approaches.

Agritopia Farm Night



When: second Wednesday each month from September- May [ excludes January] from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: in front of the Farm Store at 3000 E Ray Rd in Gilbert.

Gilbert Farmers Market



When: Every Saturday, October through April from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Except November 23 for the Gilbert Days Parade and December 28 for the holidays.

Where: In Downtown Gilbert, west of the iconic Water Tower [222 N. Ash St.]

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market



When: October – May, Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West [3 S. Arizona Avenue].

2nd Sundays on Mill



The outdoor market features live music, homemade goods, gifts from Arizona local artisans, and more.

When:

November 10 January 12, 2025 February 9, 2025 April 13, 2025

Where: On Mill Avenue between 3rd St. and University in Tempe.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market



When: Every Saturday, from October 5 to April 26 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: 3806 N. Brown Ave in Scottsdale.

Ahwatukee Farmers Market



When: Every Sunday, October – May from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 4700 E Warner Rd in Phoenix.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market



When: every Saturday, Oct.12- May 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 720 N 5th Street in Phoenix.

Uptown Farmers Market



Saturdays from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Wednesdays from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Where: 5757 North Central Avenue in Phoenix.

High Street Farmers Market



When: Every Sunday, October through May from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: 5415 East High Street [ near the intersection of Loop 101 and SR 51] in North Phoenix.

Goodyear- Estrella market



When: every other Wednesday [10 a.m. – 1 p.m.] from October – April

Oct. 9 & 23, Nov. 6 & 20, Dec. 4 & 18, Jan. 15 & 29, Feb. 12 & 26, March 12 & 26, and April 9 & 23.

Where: Estrella Clubhouse lot [17665 W Elliot Rd] in Goodyear.

for the vendors' list.

Sun City Festival Farmers Market



When: every other Wednesday [10 a.m. – 1 p.m.] from October – April

Oct. 16 & 30, Nov. 13 & 27, Dec. 11, Jan. 8 & 22, Feb. 5 & 19, March 5 & 19, and April 2,16 & 30.

Where: 26415 West Desert Vista Blvd in Buckeye.

for the vendors' list.

Sun City West Farmers Market & Craft Show



When: October 4- May 30, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: 13724 W Meeker Blvd in Sun City West.

Arrowhead Farmers Market



When: October – April, every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Towne Center [7780 W. Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale.

for the vendors' list.

Waddell Farmers Market



When: October – April, every Sunday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Canyon View High School [6024 N Perryville Rd] in Waddell.

for the vendors' list.

KEEP THIS IN MIND: Some of the farmers markets are year-round and post their 2025 summer season on their online platforms

