From Goodyear to Mesa, here's a list of farmers markets to visit across the Valley this fall

Agritopia Farm Night

PHOENIX — Fall brings the fun outside as the opportunities to shop local increase at farmers markets throughout our Valley!

We broke down a list of this season’s farmers markets open throughout the Valley that bring some of the best local bakers, artisans, and entrepreneurs who create unique crafts and gifts to take home.

Double-check before you go: Due to the extended heat wave this fall, some markets adjust their hours and post their new schedule as the event approaches.

  • When: second Wednesday each month from September- May [ excludes January] from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: in front of the Farm Store at 3000 E Ray Rd in Gilbert.
Gilbert Farmers Market

  • When: Every Saturday, October through April from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Except November 23 for the Gilbert Days Parade and December 28 for the holidays.
  • Where: In Downtown Gilbert, west of the iconic Water Tower [222 N. Ash St.]

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

  • When: October – May, Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West [3 S. Arizona Avenue].

2nd Sundays on Mill

  • The outdoor market features live music, homemade goods, gifts from Arizona local artisans, and more.
  • When:
    • November 10
    • January 12, 2025
    • February 9, 2025
    • April 13, 2025
  • Where: On Mill Avenue between 3rd St. and University in Tempe.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

  • When: Every Saturday, from October 5 to April 26 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: 3806 N. Brown Ave in Scottsdale.

Ahwatukee Farmers Market

  • When: Every Sunday, October – May from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: 4700 E Warner Rd in Phoenix.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

  • When: every Saturday, Oct.12- May 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: 720 N 5th Street in Phoenix.

Uptown Farmers Market

  • Saturdays from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.
  • Wednesdays from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.
  • Where: 5757 North Central Avenue in Phoenix.

High Street Farmers Market

  • When: Every Sunday, October through May from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
  • Where: 5415 East High Street [ near the intersection of Loop 101 and SR 51] in North Phoenix.

Goodyear- Estrella market

  • When: every other Wednesday [10 a.m. – 1 p.m.] from October – April
    • Oct. 9 & 23, Nov. 6 & 20, Dec. 4 & 18, Jan. 15 & 29, Feb. 12 & 26, March 12 & 26, and April 9 & 23.
  • Where: Estrella Clubhouse lot [17665 W Elliot Rd] in Goodyear.
  • Click here for the vendors’ list.

Sun City Festival Farmers Market

  • When: every other Wednesday [10 a.m. – 1 p.m.] from October – April
    • Oct. 16 & 30, Nov. 13 & 27, Dec. 11, Jan. 8 & 22, Feb. 5 & 19, March 5 & 19, and April 2,16 & 30.
  • Where: 26415 West Desert Vista Blvd in Buckeye.
  • Click here for the vendors’ list.

Sun City West Farmers Market & Craft Show

  • When: October 4- May 30, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • Where: 13724 W Meeker Blvd in Sun City West.

Arrowhead Farmers Market

  • When: October – April, every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Where: Arrowhead Towne Center [7780 W. Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale.
  • Click here for the vendors’ list.

Waddell Farmers Market

KEEP THIS IN MIND: Some of the farmers markets are year-round and post their 2025 summer season on their online platforms

