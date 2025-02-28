Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Free sensory-friendly reptile adventure coming to Tempe Saturday

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Bierman Autism Centers Tempe
Getting up close with reptiles is an exciting experience for all children. But for children on the Autism spectrum, traditional events with loud noises, bright lights, and large crowds can be overwhelming. That’s why Bierman Autism Centers in Tempe is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Reptile Adventure on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon. It’s a free family event, designed specifically to provide a welcoming, inclusive environment where children on the Autism spectrum can comfortably engage, learn, and make social connections.
Kaley O'Kelley and a frog 2-27-25
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Getting up close with reptiles is an exciting experience for all children. But for children on the Autism spectrum, traditional events with loud noises, bright lights, and large crowds can be overwhelming.

That’s why Bierman Autism Centers in Tempe is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Reptile Adventure on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s a free family event, designed specifically to provide a welcoming, inclusive environment where children on the Autism spectrum can comfortably engage, learn, and make social connections.

ABC 15’s Kaley O'Kelley talked with Heather Ramsden, the Director of Services at Bierman Autism Centers in Tempe.

Latest in the community:

 

“This is just one example of Bierman‘s clinical approach to help guide learning through natural play," Ramsden explained.

"Research does show that this approach helps to develop confident lifelong learners," she added.

Families will have opportunities to meet gentle reptiles like turtles and lizards. Expert handlers will also be there to share more about the animal ambassadors from the Southern Arizona Reptile, Rescue and Education team.

The presentation is centered on sensory-friendly activities tailored to meet the needs of the children and families planning to attend.

Where:
Bierman Autism Centers Tempe
1729 West Greentree Dr., Suite 103

When:
Saturday, March 1, 2025
10AM to Noon

RSVP:
Families can RSVP by clicking here.

For more information about Bierman Autism Centers and their mission, visit their website.

Null

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen