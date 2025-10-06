Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest is back for more fun at Tempe Beach Park

TEMPE, AZ — The Four Peaks Oktoberfest returns to Tempe Town Lake this weekend! Oktoberfest will be held on October 10th, 11th, and 12th, with Friday and Saturday being admission days and Sunday offering free entry for all patrons.

The beer festival and celebration of Bavarian culture will have live entertainment from a long list of musicians that include Annie Bosko, Emily Wolfe, Dirty Yachtin’ Scoundrels, and others.

But this Valley Oktoberfest isn’t just for the adults, it’s for the kiddos too!

“This year, we've actually expanded some of our rides for our children and all kinds of things! We've got lots of new food vendors this year, so we're very excited about the expansion on all of those things,” said LaSacco.

Kinderfest returns to The Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest, offering a variety of fun activities for kids of all ages, including a giant carnival, ‘Hansel & Gretel Village,’ Bubble Mania, Duck-toberfest Pond, and gold panning.

“So, they get to play with children their age, and, you know, in a safe environment where mom and dad can […] relax and enjoy the music and just be outside with their family,” said LaSacco.

Other entertainment at the festival includes carnival rides, food vendors, and the Dachshund Races! Guests can watch their own dogs race, including this year's new "Low Center of Gravity" category for small non-weiner dogs under 12 inches tall.

“Previously, it was just wiener dogs. Now we've got a bunch of different breeds that, you know, are kind of low center of gravity,” shared LaSacco. “There's several races throughout the weekend. Our production team does a great job of facilitating that, and it's just so fun!”

Hoppy highlights to know before you head out:



Dates: October 10, 11, and 12.

Friday - 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets:

Find ticket prices for Friday and Saturday, including presale and VIP packages, here. Admission is free all weekend for everyone 20 years old and under! Admission is free to all on Sunday.

This is a cashless event, and a clear bag policy is in effect.

The Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest takes place at Tempe Beach Park, which located next to Tempe Town Lake.

32nd Oktoberfest Runnin’ for the Bräts

Hit the trail Saturday morning for the "32nd Oktoberfest Runnin’ for the Bräts" run to fundraise for Tempe Youth Sports, Tempe Sister Cities, and the Frank Kush Scholarship, and earn a brät!

“The Frank Kush Foundation, we partnered with them for many years. They do have a run for the bräts, which... takes place on Saturday morning. And so, you can come in, dress up in your dirndls or your lederhosen, and go on that 5k, and then we partner with them [so] you guys come in, you get a beer, a brät, and you get to hang out with everyone else who's kind of done the 5k,” said LaSacco.

Participants can choose from the AVNET 10K Run, Compass Real Estate Regensburg Dirndl Dash 5K Run/Walk, or Road Runner Sports 1-Mile Run/Walk, with all courses taking place around Tempe Town Lake.



The 10K Run for runners begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 8:05 a.m., and the 1-Mile Run/Walk starts at 8:10 a.m.

You can register for the race right here.

