Former NFL player to open his first ‘Playa Bowls’ location in Phoenix, more on the horizon

PHOENIX — From the NFL Pro Bowl to ‘Playa Bowls,’ former Pittsburgh Steelers player Roosevelt Nix will open an açaí shop in Phoenix!

Playa Bowls Playa Bowls options.

The location will offer açaí, pitaya, and coconut bowls along with other bases such as mango, greens, banana, and oatmeal.

“It’s just been a wonderful experience to be done with football and get into a company as passionate about their brand as I am. It really includes everything that I'm about, lifestyle, healthy foods, changing your body,” Nix shared with ABC15. “I'm just really passionate about all of those things. So, I thought, ‘why not try to help other people get healthy, as well [like] myself?”

The shop also offers smoothies, juices, and cold brew, all with the creation and mission “to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.”

Playa Bowls Smoothie option from Playa Bowls.

“Playa Bowls is a New Jersey-based company that specialize in superfruit bowl, smoothie bowls, smoothies, [and] fresh juices. We got tons of different combinations and substitutions,” shared Nix. “One thing that we offer here at Playa Bowls is just the complete optimization of the whole menu, right? We can substitute and take anything off the bowl, put any fruit, and just replace and just completely give you all the options you would like to enjoy, your snack, your meal, your bowl.”

The Playa Bowls location, near 44 Street and Thomas Road, is scheduled to open in May.

“We're looking forward to a May 3 opening day,” said Nix. “We’ll have a live DJ here, we'll have door prizes, we'll have giveaways. The first 100 people in line [will receive] a free bowl. The first 50 people in line [will receive a] free bowl and a t-shirt.”

There are other Playa Bowls locations in Arizona, but the Phoenix storefront will be Nix’s first spot as a franchisee owner and “absolutely” plans to keep expanding.

“I plan on, you know, coming in and really developing this brand in central Phoenix,” said Nix. “With my store being the fourth […], we hope to just grow the [brand] as a group.”

