Footprint Center to open $20 million members-only private dining club called ‘The Ra Ra Room’

PHOENIX — A $20 million investment at Footprint Center is opening soon, say hello to ‘The Ra Ra Room!’

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Mat Ishbia, Major Food Group, and its co-founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi announced Wednesday morning that the arena will be adding a new members-only private dining club.

Gensler The dining club is set to be an Art Deco-style speakeasy.

The exclusive club will be located on the event level of the arena and is said to be open during Suns’ home games, “select Mercury games and concerts, and every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, regardless of the arena’s event schedule.”

According to a news release about The Ra Ra Room, this new experience will feature “exquisite cuisine, a world-class wine list, a lavish pantry stocked with gourmet snacks, and a personal concierge providing unparalleled service.”

Gensler Rendering of 'The Ra Ra Room.'

“The Ra Ra Room is another example of our commitment to continue to elevate Phoenix as the premier destination for sports, entertainment and now high-end hospitality,” said Ishbia in a news release sent to ABC15. “The Ra Ra Room is designed to be a destination in and of itself with the added convenience of Phoenix’s best sports and entertainment offerings in the very same building. Together with Mario, Jeff, and Rich, we have created a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found in Phoenix.”

Gensler The restaurant was designed by Gensler in collaboration with Major Food Group’s in-house design team, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

An exact date for this club has yet to be announced, but it is slated to open this November.

Gensler “The Ra Ra Room is an extraordinary opportunity to merge luxury hospitality with the vibrant energy of Phoenix sports and entertainment,” Mario Carbone, co-founder of Major Food Group (MFG), in a news release. “It’s designed to deliver an elevated experience that redefines hospitality standards in Phoenix and beyond. We’re excited to partner with Mat to bring this unparalleled vision to life in a way that only MFG can.”



The annual membership fee is $15,000, and it’s good for two individuals. According to Footprints’ website, benefits of being a member include admission of additional guests, personal concierge for reservations, valet parking, access to two private dining rooms, and presale access to NBA, WNBA, concerts, and other events.