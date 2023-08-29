Watch Now
Flo Rida, Nelly, Deana Carter and more to perform at ‘Wild West Music Fest’ in Maricopa

Tickets, performances & what you need to know about this three-day event
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this August, what new entertainment businesses to check out and takes you to meet people from our community that are a making an impact.
Flo Rida, Nelly, Deana Carter and other artists are coming to the City of Maricopa this October!
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 13:15:31-04

MARICOPA, AZ — Flo Rida, Nelly, Deana Carter and other artists are headed to the ‘Wild West Music Fest’ in Arizona this October! The three-day event will be held to celebrate Maricopa’s 20th anniversary.

According to event officials, the event will have food truck/vendor options on-site and will feature attractions that’ll pay tribute “to the early Stagecoach days of the city, dating back to the 1950s.”

Tickets are on sale now! To date, here are the performers that have been announced for the fest:

  • Friday, October 13: FILMORE, NELLY
  • Saturday, October 14: FLO RIDA

  • Sunday, October 15: DEANA CARTER
IF YOU GO

  • Event venue: Copper Sky Regional Park [44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd] in Maricopa.
  • Festival dates:
    • Friday, October 13, from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
    • Saturday, October 14, from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
    • Sunday, October 15, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Single-day pass:
    • Adult $30
    • Child $15
    • Family [two adults, two children] $80
    • VIP $125
  • Limited time offer for the single-day pass for Sunday, October 15:
    • Two Adult Admissions: $20
    • Adult $15
    • Child $5
    • VIP $75
