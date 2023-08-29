Flo Rida, Nelly, Deana Carter and more to perform at ‘Wild West Music Fest’ in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ — Flo Rida, Nelly, Deana Carter and other artists are headed to the ‘Wild West Music Fest’ in Arizona this October! The three-day event will be held to celebrate Maricopa’s 20th anniversary.

According to event officials, the event will have food truck/vendor options on-site and will feature attractions that’ll pay tribute “to the early Stagecoach days of the city, dating back to the 1950s.”

Tickets are on sale now! To date, here are the performers that have been announced for the fest:



Friday, October 13: FILMORE, NELLY

Saturday, October 14: FLO RIDA

Apple Bottom Jeans ... You know the rest!🎶🍎



Flo rida we'll be wearing our boots with the fur for you at Wild West Music Fest Saturday, October 14💥🎤



We're not done with the lineup yet... more announcements to come🙌 pic.twitter.com/UUCw8ixNQX — Wild West Music Fest (@wwmfest) August 24, 2023

Sunday, October 15: DEANA CARTER

IF YOU GO

