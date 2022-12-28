Five Arizona businesses make OpenTable's 'Top 100 Restaurants' for 2022

PHOENIX — Restaurants from Scottsdale, Phoenix and Sedona made it to OpenTable's 'Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022!’

According to Open Table, the nationally compiled list was curated from over 13 million reviews.

Here's the Arizona restaurants that made it to the list:

Dominick's Steakhouse in Scottsdale

Address: 15169 N Scottsdale Rd



Ocean 44 in Scottsdale

Address: 4748 N Goldwater Blvd



Steak 44 in Phoenix

Address: 5101 N 44th St



The Henry in Phoenix

Address: 4455 E Camelback Rd



Mariposa in Sedona

Address: 700 W Arizona 89a



To see the full list, click here.

According to the online restaurant-reservation company, a key finding from this year is that “diners are willing to spend on memorable dining experiences.”

Introducing the top 100 restaurants that diners loved in 2022. To determine the list, we analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America — all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. https://t.co/dnCmecfaOw — OpenTable (@OpenTable) December 13, 2022

"Despite challenging macro-economic factors, we're seeing a renewed vigor for dining out – diners are spending more on meals and going out during the weekday more frequently too," said John Tsou , VP of Marketing at OpenTable, in a press release.

Ocean 44, Steak 44, and Dominick's Steakhouse were in OpenTable's 'Top 100' list for 2021.

