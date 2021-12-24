Four Arizona restaurants make OpenTable's 'top 100' list for 2021

PHOENIX — Four high-end restaurants in Arizona have been named to OpenTable's year-end roundup of the "top 100" restaurants of 2021.

The four restaurants are:



Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale

in Scottsdale Dominick's Steakhouse in Scottsdale

in Scottsdale Ocean 44 in Scottsdale

in Scottsdale Steak 44 in Phoenix

All are no strangers to OpenTable's platform or listicles.

Cafe Monarch has appeared on several of OpenTable's highlights over the years, including best "al fresco" restaurants and a top restaurant for foodies.

Steak 44 and Ocean 44, which are run by the same ownership, have also appeared on OpenTable's lists, including best date-night spot, steakhouse, or overall restaurant.

While unranked, OpenTable said it reviewed more than 10.5 million reviews on its app to curate its latest listing.

"The result is a selection of spots across the country that constantly serve up creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions," the website said.

In September, the online booking website released its listing of the "100 best neighborhood gems" in America, which featured five Arizona restaurants. A month later, OpenTable released its roundup of date-night restaurants, which mentioned four Arizona restaurants.