Best date restaurants 2021: Four AZ restaurants among best 100 date spots by OpenTable

PHOENIX — Four Arizona restaurants have been named to OpenTable's list of the top 100 date-night spots in America.

The four restaurants are located in Chandler, Maricopa, and Scottsdale.

They are:



DC Steakhouse in downtown Chandler

The Hidden House in downtown Chandler

Chop Block and Brew in Maricopa

Toca Madera in Scottsdale

In a news release, OpenTable said its latest list "honors the spots at which couples are creating connections and savoring delicious memories..."

The list was curated using reviews between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Restaurants had to have a minimum number of reviews, as well as listed as "good for dates" as a special feature, the release said.

You can view the entire unranked list, here.