OpenTable's 100 Best Neighborhood Gems: Five Arizona restaurants make latest list

PHOENIX — OpenTable recently unveiled its latest listing -- the "100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021" -- and five spots in Arizona made the list.

Four of the restaurants are in the Valley and one is in Tucson. They are:



Grassroots Kitchen & Tap in Scottsdale

Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse in Carefree

Rusconi's American Kitchen in Phoenix

The Hidden House in Chandler

The Cup Cafe in Tucson

In a blog post, OpenTable said it highlighted restaurants "that contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality." However, the listing does not elaborate on each restaurant.

OpenTable said it used internal data, reviews between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, an overall rating score, and restaurants tagged as "neighborhood gems" and "outdoor dining" to compile the list.

"The time to 'dine on' with safety top of mind is now," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable in a statement.

"With the proper precautions, we want people to get back to their favorite restaurants and support local businesses while enjoying the last bit of summer."

You can see the full list, here.