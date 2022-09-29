First weekend of October: dinosaurs, Suns open practice, Park West Market returns

PHOENIX, AZ — Say “hello” to October with a weekend of fun right here in the Valley!

The popular ‘Dinosaurs in the Desert’ exhibit debuts on Saturday, get ready to Rally the Valley at a FREE open practice at Footprint Center, and take the family to the Park West Market! Here’s your rundown on what’s happening this weekend.

PARK WEST MARKET

Expect to see and shop from over 115 vendors! According to event officials, there’ll also be food trucks, live music, face painting and more.

LOCATION: 9744 W Northern Ave in Peoria, AZ 85345

WHEN: Every Saturday starting October 1 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

'DINOSAURS IN THE DESERT'

This exhibit will have new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more. According to the Phoenix Zoo, educational signage will be found with each dinosaur “highlighting size and interesting facts” about it.

The exhibit will run from October 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023.

COST: The exhibit is included with the general Zoo admission and it’s free for Zoo Members.

LOCATION: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway].

THE IMMERSIVE KING TUT

WHEN: The exhibit is open beginning September 30!

COST: Tickets start at $29.99.

LOCATION: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road].

GRAND OPENING EXTRAVAGANZA

“The evening’s line-up will include an impressive showing of local talent. The Rhythm Edition Band will kick off the evening, performing some of their comedy tribute skits, followed by the Beth Lederman Trio,” reads a press release sent to ABC15.



WHEN: Sunday, October 2 at 6:45 p.m.

COST VARIES.

LOCATION: Mesa Jazz & Blues Theater [5255 E Brown Rd.]

MONSTER JAM

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, at 7 p.m. COST: Tickets as low as $28

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale

THE SANDLOT & COMICX

Meet some of the cast members of The Sandlot; Tom Guiry, Marty York and Victor DiMattia.



WHEN: Sunday, October 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION: ComicX [21001 N. Tatum Blvd. #95] in Phoenix

COST: “Autograph signings are $40 per actor and photos are $40 per actor. For a combination of an autograph and photo, the pricing is $60 per actor. To take a photo and receive autograph signings from all three actors, pricing is $150. There is no admission fee; autographs and photos are sold separately from ComicX,” reads a press release sent to ABC15.

SUNS OPEN PRACTICE

WHEN: Saturday, October 1; doors open at 10 a.m. and “practice begins at approximately 11 a.m.”

COST: FREE, but Tickets are required for entry and are first come first serve! Click here to register.

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St]

Get a first look at your 2022-23 Phoenix Suns this Saturday!



📅 10.1

🕚 11 AM

📍 @FootprintCNTR



🎟️ Sign up for your complimentary tickets: https://t.co/pOfISu8J4o pic.twitter.com/7MWToJwa6t — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 27, 2022

23RD ANNUAL MARIACHI AND FOLKLÓRICO FESTIVAL

C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez present this festival that features Mariachi Los Camperos, Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, which showcases folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ.

COST: Tickets range from $48 - $78

WHEN: October 1 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 NORTH ARIZONA AVENUE]

GUELAGUETZA

WHEN: October 1 & 2 from 12p.m. - 6 p.m.

COST: Event is included with the membership or garden admission.

WHERE: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix.

NATIONAL SAMBA QUEEN AND KING COMPETITION

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, at 9 p.m.

COST: $25

LOCATION: 411 S. Mill Ave #201 in Tempe

2022 DTPHX URBAN ALE TRAIL

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

ARIZONA STATE FAIR

IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN! The Arizona State Fair kicked off on September 23 and runs until October 30. What’s new? Well, there are circus acts, monster truck shows, 'tribute' concerts, new food, and more! Here’s the full rundown.