February events in the Valley: Arizona Matsuri, Concours in the Hills, Harlem Globetrotters, and more

PHOENIX — The month of love, fun, and Black History is here - welcome to February! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks on events and attractions you’ll love to check out with family this month.

ARIZONA MATSURI

This annual Japanese Cultural Festival in Phoenix will have Taiko, Martial arts, exhibits, cultural arts, a beer garden, and more!



Dates: February 22 & 23 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Event venue: Steele Indian School Park [300 E. Indian School Rd.] in Phoenix

LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER ARIZONA

This February, both kiddos and parents can build special moments at Arizona Mills in Tempe.



LEGO Creativity Academy: Now until March 2

The ongoing academy includes the following activities: Meet your master model builder, LEGO Fact Finder Hunt, ‘Color Creations,’ ‘Circle Masterclass,’ LEGO Art, and more! Cost: Tickets start at $22.99

‘Adult Night | Valentine’s Edition’

Event date: February 13 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets are $23.99 per person 18+ years or older to attend Guests at the events have access to all attractions and rides: MINILAND, Kingdom Quest ride, Merlin's Apprentice ride, LEGO NINJAGO: Ninja Training Camp, and 4D Movie Theater, Meet & greet with TikTok star Master Builder Alec, Valentine's-themed build activities and games, and LEGO build challenges with prizes.



NEW DATE NIGHT SPOT?

Need ideas for a Valentine's Day, date night? Yelp released its list of the ‘Top 100 Date Night Restaurants of 2025’ featuring four Valley favorites! You can check out the restaurants and what to expect on their menus here.



FRIDA BALLET

The U.S. premiere of ‘Frida’ will be presented by Ballet Arizona! Accompanied by live music from the Phoenix Symphony, the performance promises a powerful retelling of Frida Kahlo’s life story.



Show dates run from February 13 – 16.

Thursday, February 13 at 7 p.m. Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 16 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Event venue: The performances take place at Symphony Hall in Phoenix.

CONCOURS IN THE HILLS

The 11th Annual Concours in the Hills will gather hundreds of classic and exotic cars!



Event date: February 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Event venue: Fountain Park [12925 N Saguaro Blvd.] in Fountain Hills

BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS

From hip-hop karaoke and a roller bounce to a special film screening in Tempe, the are several events and programs to honor Black History Month in the Valley. Click here to check out a list of dates to keep on your calendar and where to go and celebrate.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 2025 WORLD TOUR

The international team has three show dates in our state, check it out:



February 21

Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale

February 22

Event venue: Footprint Center in Phoenix

February 23

Event venue: Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley



ARIZONA STRONG BEER FESTIVAL



Event date: February 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is a 21+ event

Cost:

General Admission: $65

Ticket holders get 24 3-oz samples and a ‘commemorative sample cup’ to take home. 21+ Designated Driver tickets: $20 VIP Tickets: $80

VIP ticket holders receive free tickets to a college baseball game at Salt River Fields on Friday, February 14, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Event venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]

ARTISAN ALLEY

Shop from dozens of vendors, while supporting local businesses from across the Valley at the ‘Artisan Alley!’ This West Valley market is held at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.



Market dates:

Friday, February 7, from 6 - 10 p.m. Friday, February 28, from 6 - 10 p.m. Friday, March 14, from 6 - 10 p.m. Friday, March 28, from 6 - 10 p.m.

Event venue: Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale

Interested in becoming a vendor? You can sign up here.

RECLECTIC

On the southeast end of Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, there's a brand-new experience for shoppers looking for major discounts.

"It's an experience. You have to, you have to earn the hunt. The hunt for the gem," explained Vanna Zagorodnaya, the senior store manager at Reclectic.

Learn more about the new store at Arizona Mills, right here.



