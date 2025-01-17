Events honoring Black History Month in the Valley

PHOENIX — The are several events and programs that honor Black History Month in the Valley this February. Here’s a list of dates to keep on your calendar where you can go and celebrate:

‘2nd Annual a Taste of Melanin’

The Zay Project has a series of events and programs throughout February.

“Our goal is to showcase the rich history, art, music, and traditions of Black culture and to help people gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of its many facets. We believe that by sharing these stories, we can create a more just and equitable world for all,” said Michael Jackson, president of The Zay Project and founder of Mya Kai Creative Agency, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We were blown away by the response, attendance, and feedback after our inaugural series in 2024. We look forward to presenting an even bigger and better A Taste of Melanin in 2025 with the introduction of added events and workshops.”

Silent Disco



Date: Saturday, February 1, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Event venue: ASU Art Museum [51 East 10th Street] in Tempe.

Free admission.

Miles & Melanin



This is an event in collaboration with BLK AZ RUN CLUB.

Date: Sunday, February 2 · 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Event venue: Tempe Town Lake [Rio Salado Pkwy Tempe].

Free admission.

Hip-Hop Karaoke



Date: Saturday, February 8, from 8 pm to 12 a.m.

Event venue: Stadium Sports Bar & Lounge [50 West Jefferson Street #STE 280] in Phoenix.

Free admission.

Roller Bounce



Date: Saturday, February 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Event venue: Zoni Girls [455 North 3rd Street #UNIT 1110] in Phoenix.

Free admission.

This is Melanin



According to event organizers, guests can expect panel discussions and workshops on finance, home-buying, and more.

Date: Saturday, February 22, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Event venue: The Archwood at Eastlake [1401 East Van Buren Street] in Phoenix.

Free admission.



Black History Month Kids Activity Day



A free family-friendly event that has hands-on activities, games, a book vendor, a food truck and more.

Date: February 1 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe History Museum [809 E Southern Ave]



Faith in Action Prayer Breakfast



Tickets are $25+ service fees.

Date: February 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Event venue: Tempe Center for the Arts [700 W. Rio Salado Parkway] in Lakeside Room.



Black Legacy Project



Free community event.

Date: February 8 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe History Museum [809 E Southern Ave].



The Six Triple Eight Film Screening



Tempe’s African American Advisory Committee is hosting a special screening of the new film ‘The Six Triple Eight.

Date: February 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe History Museum [809 E Southern Ave]- in the community room.

THE HISTORY

ABC News anchor Byron Pitts shines a light on how Black History Month originated, who founded the now federally recognized celebration, and why it occurs in February.

IN OUR COMMUNITY

'Andy’s Shoe Shine & Repair'

If you’ve ever walked down Adams Street in downtown Phoenix, odds are you’ve seen “Andy’s Shoe Shine & Repair.” But have you met the owner? He can teach us a thing or two about happiness, history and treating people right.

Decades of history: Meet the man behind 'Andy’s Shoe Shine & Repair' in Phoenix

Program for minority entrepreneurs provides a roadmap for success

Good things are happening in Arizona, thanks to a new business accelerator program for minority entrepreneurs. In 2022, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) released Arizona's State of Black Business report. Data from the report revealed that Black-owned businesses close more frequently than others. Dr. Velma Trayham, a self-made economic empowerment specialist, told ABC15 she knew something needed to be done to fix that.

Program for minority entrepreneurs provides a roadmap for success

‘Lasgidi Café,’ brings culture and cuisine

Not everyone in Chef Patty Titcomb's shoes would be able to leap over life's hurdles as easily as she has, but if you've ever stumbled, doubted yourself, or just thought there was no way to reach your dreams, you may think twice after meeting her.