'Experience Polynesia' at the Musical Instrument Museum with live performances, workshops, and more

PHOENIX — ‘Experience Polynesia’ without leaving the Valley! The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) is taking guests on a musical journey.

"The Musical Instrument Museum is the world's global instrument museum," shared Naomi Primeau, public programs specialist, to ABC15. "We basically have an instrument from pretty much every single country in the world. So guests will have an opportunity to go through various galleries, essentially exploring the world through various instruments. Guests will also have the opportunity to even try out some of these instruments."

The north Phoenix museum hosts signature events throughout the year. This January, it will present "Experience Polynesia" over a span of two days, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience.

“This upcoming weekend [January 17 and 18]...our goal is to just explore all of Polynesia,” said Primeau, noting that they will feature Samoan, Tahitian, and Hawaiian culture.

This signature event will offer live performances and dance workshops, and guests can learn about traditional and contemporary instruments.

“We are going to be having a full range of interactive performances, so everything from Tahitian drumming to a hula workshop, to a Māori workshop as well. Guests will not only have the opportunity to come in and watch these but also try their hand at some of the performances, too,” shared Primeau.

The event schedule can be found here.



"Experience Polynesia" is included with paid museum admission and is complimentary for museum members.

When: January 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum [4725 E Mayo Blvd] in Phoenix



Exploring the MIM

How do visitors learn about different countries and all the musical instruments on display?

"Through first-hand knowledge, guests have the opportunity to come in through different exhibits. We have these very, very cool devices, courtesy of Sennheiser...it's Bluetooth, and guests can listen to everything. They just come up to the monitors, and they can hear every single sound,” explained Primeau.

Upcoming signature events include:

Celebrate Hip Hop



When: February 14, 15 & 16

Celebrate Mariachi



When: February 28 and March 1

Experience Ireland



March 13, 14, and 15



