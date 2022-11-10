Events in the Valley: Charles Schwab Cup, Dino’s Git Down, a lantern festival & more

PHOENIX, AZ — From parades taking place this Friday for Veterans Day to a golf championship and a HUGE truck event in Glendale- there’s lots to do this weekend in the Valley!

Here's our round-up of events to head out with the family.

DINO’S GIT DOWN

What to expect: Thousands of custom Chevy and GMC trucks from all over the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will be showcased at this event!



Cost: Free

Where: State Farm Stadium [ 1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale

When

Friday, Nov. 11: Chevy trucks will be on display from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12: General Motors cars and trucks will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, Nov.12, from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $25.99 - $59.99

Where: Kiwanis Lake [5203 S Ash Ave] in Tempe

CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

When: November 10-13

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Where: Phoenix Country Club [2901 N 7th St]



2ND SUNDAYS ON MILL

When: second Sunday of every month until March 2023 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: Free admission to this family & dog-friendly outdoor market.

Where: Mill Avenue between 3rd St. and University in Tempe

7TH ANNUAL PHOENIX PIZZA FESTIVAL

When: Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in Phoenix; the festival takes place near the library.

Cost: Tickets need to be purchased online. General admission is $16 + a $2.36 fee. Children that are 5 years of age and younger enter for free.

CANAL CONVERGENCE

What to expect: According to event officials, this year’s featured theme is “Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light.” The art display will have 13 large-scale installations. Click for more information.

Cost: Free

When:



Nov. 11 & 12, from 6 p.m.–10 p.m.

Nov. 13 from 6 p.m. –9 p.m.

Location: The Scottsdale Waterfront [7135 E Camelback Rd]



ELTON JOHN'S FAREWELL TOUR

When: Friday, November 11, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $95

Where: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

WISIN Y YANDEL: LA ÚLTIMA MISIÓN

When: Friday, November 11, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $117

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

CHIEF KEEF

When: Friday, November 11, at 9 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $102

Where: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St] in Phoenix

PHOENIX VETERANS DAY PARADE

Here’s what to expect: 15 marching units, over two-thousand marchers, and plan for traffic- over 40,000 spectators are expected.

When: Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m.

Where: According to event officials, the route starts on Central Avenue just south of Bethany Home Road.

HARKINS POPCORN TRUCK

When: Friday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: At the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade [5510 N Central Ave]

DOWNTOWN TEMPE PATRIOTIC PARADE

When: Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m.

Where: “The Downtown Tempe Veteran’s Day Parade steps off at Arizona State University’s Gammage Auditorium near 12th Street and Mill Avenue, then continues north up Mill Avenue, through Downtown Tempe to Tempe Beach Park,” according to a press release sent to ABC15.

VETERANS DAY TRIBUTE AT THE HEARD MUSEUM

When: Friday, November 11, from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum Campus [2301 N Central Ave] in Phoenix

Cost: Free

Keep this in mind: According to event officials, Veterans and one guest will receive free museum admission all week, from November 8- 13.

AVONDALE: VETERANS DAY WITH CEREMONY AND FUN RUN

When: Friday, November 11, the event starts at 8 a.m.

Where: Estrella Mountain Community College [3000 N Dysart Road] Avondale

EAST VALLEY VETERANS PARADE