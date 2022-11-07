The 7th Annual Phoenix Pizza Festival: tickets, vendors and what you need to know

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Pizza Festival returns this week! The seventh edition of this fest is set to take place November 12 and 13 at Margaret T. Hance Park.

The event promises slices from 20 pizza makers, live music, lawn games, and more!

Phoenix Pizza Festival | Zee Peralta The 7th Annual Phoenix Pizza Festival is a two-day family event in the Valley.



According to a Phoenix Pizza Festival representative, here’s a look at some of the food and drink vendors that’ll be at the festival:

Pizza vendors : Copper State Pizza (Sunday Only), D'Amico Pizza, Dough Riders, Floridino's Pizza Muffins, Into The Fire Pizza and Catering, L'impasto Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, Mi Amore Wood Fired Pizza, Mobile Pizza Company, Nicastro Wood Fired Pizza, Pizza Arno, Pizza Sloth Plantfire Vegan Pizza, Random AF Birria Pizza, Re Di Roma Wood-Fired Pizza Truck, SUPERFARM SUPERTRUCK, Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen and White Mountain Food Co (Pizza Fries).

Bars: Huss Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Pedal Haus, Bogle Winery and Mule 2.0 Cocktails In A Can.

