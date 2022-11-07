Watch Now
The 7th Annual Phoenix Pizza Festival: tickets, vendors and what you need to know

The festival runs November 12-13
Phoenix Pizza Festival | Zee Peralta
Posted at 1:02 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 15:03:05-05

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Pizza Festival returns this week! The seventh edition of this fest is set to take place November 12 and 13 at Margaret T. Hance Park.

The event promises slices from 20 pizza makers, live music, lawn games, and more!

According to a Phoenix Pizza Festival representative, here’s a look at some of the food and drink vendors that’ll be at the festival:

  • Pizza vendors: Copper State Pizza (Sunday Only), D'Amico Pizza, Dough Riders, Floridino's Pizza Muffins, Into The Fire Pizza and Catering, L'impasto Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, Mi Amore Wood Fired Pizza, Mobile Pizza Company, Nicastro Wood Fired Pizza, Pizza Arno, Pizza Sloth Plantfire Vegan Pizza, Random AF Birria Pizza, Re Di Roma Wood-Fired Pizza Truck, SUPERFARM SUPERTRUCK, Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen and White Mountain Food Co (Pizza Fries).
  • Bars: Huss Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Pedal Haus, Bogle Winery and Mule 2.0 Cocktails In A Can.

IF YOU GO

  • When: Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Where: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in Phoenix; the festival takes place near the library.
  • Cost: Tickets need to be purchased online. General admission is $16 + a $2.36 fee. Children that are 5 years of age and younger enter for free.
