Elton John's Farewell Tour to make another visit to Arizona

PHOENIX — Legendary singer Elton John is bringing his "Farewell" tour back to Arizona for one final time in 2022.

The singer's "Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour" will make a stop at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 12, 2022, marking his 12th concert visit to the Valley, and part of a last 20-stop tour in North America.

Pre-sale ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, followed by general sales on Wednesday, June 30. Visit www.eltonjohn.com/Tours for ticket information.

Elton John was last in Arizona in Jan. 2019 for his "Farewell" concert at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

It is with great excitement that I announce the final dates for my award-winning Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe.



— Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 23, 2021

"The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," the singer said in a video statement.

"I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows."