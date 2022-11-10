2022 Veterans Day deals around the Valley

PHOENIX — Veterans Day is this Friday! To celebrate U.S. Military veterans and thank them for their service, restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discount deals.

To make the most of the discounts and sales, remember to bring a valid military ID!

Denny’s

DEAL: Free Grand Slams for all military personnel on Veteran’s Day.

DURATION: 5:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at participating locations.

FINE PRINT: Denny’s is offering a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active, and retired military personnel on Veterans Day 2022. “The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon* with a valid military ID or DD 214.” The offer is not available for online ordering through Denny’s on Demand.

Fired Pie

DEAL: Free entrée (pizza or salad) at any Fired Pie location.

DURATION: Valid on Friday, November 11, 2022, only.

FINE PRINT: “All veterans who show their ID or are in uniform receive a free entrée (pizza or salad) at any Fired Pie. Valid 11/11 only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. In-store only.”

Twin Peaks

DEAL: Free dine-in meal from the list below for active or retired service personnel:



Cheeseburger and fries

Soup and salad combo

Chicken tenders and fries

Pulled pork and fries

Chicken or shrimp Caesar salad

DURATION: Friday, November 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FINE PRINT: “On Friday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., veterans are encouraged to stop by Twin Peaks for a free dine-in meal! Both active and retired service personnel can attend any of Twin Peaks’ four Valley locations for their choice of the following free dishes:”

Arizona’s Twin Peaks locations:



2135 E Camelback Rd. in Phoenix

E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale

6922 N. 95th Ave. in Glendale

2050 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

ComicX

DEAL: 50% off of all entrees

DURATION: Friday, November 11, 2022

FINE PRINT: “ ComicX , Arizona’s first comic book-themed restaurant, is honoring real-life superheroes this Veteran’s Day! On Nov. 11, the restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace is offering veterans 50% off of all entrees with the presentation of military ID or if dressed in uniform.”

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse

DEAL: 50% off an entree for Veterans and first responders

DURATION: Friday, November 11, 2022 - Sunday, November 13, 2022

FINE PRINT: “Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is offering 50% off an entrée to Veterans and first responders when they show their I.D.”

STK Steakhouse

DEAL: 50% off food

DURATION: Friday, November 11, 2022 - Sunday, November 13, 2022

FINE PRINT: “Veterans will receive 50% off food all weekend at STK Steakhouse, from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Dine-in only, excludes tax and gratuity. Not valid for alcohol.”

Recreo/Tipsy Egg/The Uncommon

DEAL: 15% off food and drinks to veterans with a valid ID.

DURATION: Friday, November 11, 2022 - Sunday, November 13, 2022

FINE PRINT: “To celebrate Veteran’s Day weekend, three Downtown Chandler restaurant concepts: Recreo, Tipsy Egg, and The Uncommon are offering 15% off food and drinks to veterans with a valid ID. The offer will run Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 at all three locations.”

For even more deals, RetailMeNot put together a list of 2022 Veterans Day Food Deals, 2022 sales, and more than 60 military discounts to use all year round.