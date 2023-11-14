Enchant: Here’s what’s new at the Christmas experience opening on Nov. 24

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMM — Enchant is returning to Salt River Fields this November! Here's what's new at the enchanting Christmas experience.

A NEW MAZE

“This year we are bringing in an all-new world's largest Christmas lights maze to town, it's called The Mischievous Elf, and it follows the story- an original story -that our team of dreamers and creators came up with to inspire this maze experience. The story follows a mischievous elf who has hidden eight gifts from Santa and you the guest of Enchant must go through the maze and find them,” said Michelle Leyva, V.P. of Marketing & Digital, in an interview with ABC15.

THEME NIGHTS

And adding to the experience, new this year- Enchant will have theme nights.

“Number one we are hosting the Military Night. We’re hosting Ladies’ Night, we're hosting a Paws N’ Claus event [which] is an opportunity for you to buy an extra ticket to bring your dog to the show,” explained Leyva. “We're hosting an Ugly Sweater Night and just the rest of the events that you can partake in or choose which date you'd like to come to the show. It's all up online all the details. These theme nights are not particularly an extra ticket there, they're an extra experience happening on the nights that they're themed for.”



Dec. 14 & 21: Ladies night

Dec. 3: Paws N’ Claus

Dec. 7: Military Night

Dec. 15 & 28: College Night

Dec. 10: Ugly Sweater Night

LOTS TO DO

Other than “the world's largest Christmas light maze,” Enchant is also home to The Village, which has several ‘tiny’ storefronts, an ice skating trail, and more.

“There is all kinds of festive food and drink you definitely want to pick up your light bulb cup as you wander through the maze. My goodness, [there’s] visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There's live entertainment. There is so much to find in that space. I think it's all about being ready to explore and sort of wander and just release time for a little while as you kind of float through everything that the season has to offer all packed into this stunning, stunning venue that for us it just feels that Salt River Fields was made for Enchant it is [such a] beautiful place to put the show.”

IF YOU GO



Event venue: Salt River Fields [7555 N Pima Rd]

The holiday experience will run from November 24 -December 31, 2023.

Cost: Online tickets start at $34 for adults, $25.50 for juniors, and infants of 2 years of age or younger enter for free.

There are special offers, which include: Family 4-pack, senior [65+], night owl, and military. Private suites are also available.



