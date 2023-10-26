Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Edén Muñoz brings his ‘Consejos Gratis’ tour to Phoenix this week

A one-on-one with the Regional Mexican Artist before his Valley stop
October brings the cooler weather and fun things to do outside in the Valley! The ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez showcases some of the BEST events to head out to with the family and what's coming soon to your neighborhood!
Edén Muñoz
Posted at 7:23 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 14:47:30-04

PHOENIX — Edén Muñoz will hit the stage at the Arizona Financial Theatre this Friday as part of his ‘Consejos Gratis’ tour!

According to Muñoz, the concert will feature his greatest hits from the past to the most recent ones from this new facet of his life. The show is meant to be as if a “playlist” of the artist highlighting his career over the past couple of decades.

Which song will he perform that's his favorite? Well, here's what he said: “They are all important, from Juanito's Corrido -which is a story that was even born in Phoenix that I will tell you later and that opened the doors of the Mexican/American market- to Abcdario that’s of the latest collaborations with Junior, to going through a lot of the hits with Calibre 50, [to the songs] Contigo, Bohemio Loco—I don't know, there are a lot!”

‘Consejos Gratis’ translates as Free Advice in English, so what’s the artist’s best advice he can give you? “I think that one of the most applied [advice] in my life is that you follow your hunch, you know, because that is where the answers are,” said Muñoz in an interview with ABC15. “It is one of the few pieces of advice I can give, because it has worked a lot for me and goes hand in hand with what I am doing. Since my departure with Calibre [50] - I was there for 15 years, which was really the project of my life… I gave more than half of my life there- but you have to keep walking, you have to keep growing, you have to keep looking for new things.”

The stop is special for the artist because he has strong ties with the Valley. “Phoenix is like my second home… most of my family is there, my friends, cousins, nephews, people I love very much, even people from the industry who have helped me a lot are here,” said Muñoz.

IF YOU GO

  • When: Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m.
  • Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix
  • Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

*ABC15 conducted the interview with Muñoz in Spanish and was translated for this article.

More Things to Do stories:

Things To Do

13 cozy fireside patios to enjoy in Phoenix

abc15.com staff
11:30 AM, Oct 27, 2023
Pipeline Canyon Trail/Lake Pleasant

Things To Do

Valley views: Eight hiking trails to visit during the World Series

Kasey Brammell
9:49 AM, Oct 27, 2023
D-backs fans cheering

Things To Do

Watch parties and deals in the Valley for D-backs' World Series

Nicole Gutierrez
2:53 PM, Oct 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football