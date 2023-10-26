Edén Muñoz brings his ‘Consejos Gratis’ tour to Phoenix this week

PHOENIX — Edén Muñoz will hit the stage at the Arizona Financial Theatre this Friday as part of his ‘Consejos Gratis’ tour!

According to Muñoz, the concert will feature his greatest hits from the past to the most recent ones from this new facet of his life. The show is meant to be as if a “playlist” of the artist highlighting his career over the past couple of decades.

Which song will he perform that's his favorite? Well, here's what he said: “They are all important, from Juanito's Corrido -which is a story that was even born in Phoenix that I will tell you later and that opened the doors of the Mexican/American market- to Abcdario that’s of the latest collaborations with Junior, to going through a lot of the hits with Calibre 50, [to the songs] Contigo, Bohemio Loco—I don't know, there are a lot!”

‘Consejos Gratis’ translates as Free Advice in English, so what’s the artist’s best advice he can give you? “I think that one of the most applied [advice] in my life is that you follow your hunch, you know, because that is where the answers are,” said Muñoz in an interview with ABC15. “It is one of the few pieces of advice I can give, because it has worked a lot for me and goes hand in hand with what I am doing. Since my departure with Calibre [50] - I was there for 15 years, which was really the project of my life… I gave more than half of my life there- but you have to keep walking, you have to keep growing, you have to keep looking for new things.”

The stop is special for the artist because he has strong ties with the Valley. “Phoenix is like my second home… most of my family is there, my friends, cousins, nephews, people I love very much, even people from the industry who have helped me a lot are here,” said Muñoz.

IF YOU GO



When: Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m.

Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

*ABC15 conducted the interview with Muñoz in Spanish and was translated for this article.