Ebony Magazine lists two Valley businesses in its 45 ‘Favorite Black-owned Restaurants in U.S.’

PHOENIX — Two Arizona restaurants have landed on Ebony Magazine’s 45 ‘Favorite Black-owned Restaurants in U.S.’
“Our list highlights several establishments ranging from mom-and-pop shops to James Beard award-winning chefs and restaurants with cuisine selections that go from 100% plant-based to stick-to-your-ribs barbecue,” stated the magazine on their website in their announcement of ‘EBONY Eats 45.’
The magazine also includes a price distinction in their list, that being from non-expensive to expensive.
The listed include the Valley businesses SugarJam and Early Bird Vegan! Here’s where to go if you want to try them out yourself:
- Address: 15111 Hayden Rd Suite 170 in Scottsdale.
- Hours of operation: open Wednesday- Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address: 2152 E Broadway Rd in Tempe.
- Hours of operation:
More Things to Do stories:
- Monday- Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.