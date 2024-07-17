Watch Now
Ebony Magazine lists two Valley businesses in its 45 ‘Favorite Black-owned Restaurants in U.S.’

Here's the local businesses that made it to EBONY Eats 45 List
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jul 16, 2024

PHOENIX — Two Arizona restaurants have landed on Ebony Magazine’s 45 ‘Favorite Black-owned Restaurants in U.S.’

“Our list highlights several establishments ranging from mom-and-pop shops to James Beard award-winning chefs and restaurants with cuisine selections that go from 100% plant-based to stick-to-your-ribs barbecue,” stated the magazine on their website in their announcement of ‘EBONY Eats 45.’

The magazine also includes a price distinction in their list, that being from non-expensive to expensive.

The listed include the Valley businesses SugarJam and Early Bird Vegan! Here’s where to go if you want to try them out yourself:

SugarJam

  • Address: 15111 Hayden Rd Suite 170 in Scottsdale.
  • Hours of operation: open Wednesday- Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early Bird Vegan

