Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Duran Duran will bring their tour to PHX Arena in January 2026

Tickets go on sale soon
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

PHOENIX — Duran Duran is headed to the Valley! The band announced on Monday that they are slated to perform at PHX Arena in 2026.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can access pre-sales starting September 17 at 10 a.m. PT, with additional pre-sales throughout the week leading up to the general sale on September 19 at 10 a.m. PT at Livenation.com.

The one-night-only performance is slated for Monday, January 5, 2026, at PHX Arena, formerly known as Footprint Center.

More Things to Do stories:
Monica Torres: Valley embalmer, discusses death prep, cultural respect, and promoting Latinas in funeral work

Things To Do

Valley embalmer discusses death, cultural respect, and diversity in funeral work

Nicole Gutierrez
434006635_940414727658782_3803176436879798724_n.jpg

Apache Junction News

How to see a rare 'cougar shadow' on the Superstition Mountains

Ashley Loose
Weekend Events September 12-14.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Cardinals and ASU football, Goldrush Music Festival, and more

Zack Perry

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen