Duran Duran will bring their tour to PHX Arena in January 2026

PHOENIX — Duran Duran is headed to the Valley! The band announced on Monday that they are slated to perform at PHX Arena in 2026.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can access pre-sales starting September 17 at 10 a.m. PT, with additional pre-sales throughout the week leading up to the general sale on September 19 at 10 a.m. PT at Livenation.com.

The one-night-only performance is slated for Monday, January 5, 2026, at PHX Arena, formerly known as Footprint Center.