From concerts, immersive exhibits, to sporting events to support the home teams- there’s lots of activities & events taking place this weekend to keep the family entertained.

Here are some of events happening across the Valley.

AZ MOM SQUAD: EAST VALLEY FAMILY FESTIVAL

This indoor event will feature: local vendor booths, sports tournaments, maker & business classes, bounce houses, photo ops with Disney and other characters, and more. According to the AZ Mom Squad, there will be over 100 local businesses at the festival, you can see the full list of vendors right here.



COST: Admission is FREE

WHEN: Saturday, JULY 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Bell Bank Park [N Legacy St Mesa]

'IMMERSIVE MONET AND THE IMPRESSIONISTS'

The massive art installation is brought to life by 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1.2 million frames of video. The exhibit opens on July 29, 2022, at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix. Some of the artist featured in the program, include: Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, J.M.W. Turner, and Toulouse-Lautrec.



COST: Tickets are on sale and start at $29 per person.

WHERE: 4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.]

EXHIBIT DATES: July 29 through September 18, 2022

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN

The musical is written by Alexander Dinelaris and celebrates the life and talent of musical icon Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio. The Tony Award® nominated musical runs through August 28, 2022.



LOCATION: Phoenix Theatre [1825 N Central Ave]

EVENTS AT THE CHANDLER MUSEUM

LOCATION: 300 South Chandler Village Drive



“Our Stories: They Beat the Heat”: Saturday July 30, from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Guarantee your seat by registering here.



Play Day - Beat the Heat”: Saturday July 30, from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Guarantee your seat by registering here.



Docent Tour: Free 45-minute tours will give you “insights into the architectural and artistic components” of the museum campus and Chandler’s history.

Sunday, July 31, from 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

ARIZONA CARDINALS START TRAINING CAMP

The team will have their first open practice session on July 30 as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” initiative.



Parking and admission will be free, however digital tickets are required for each practice.

Individuals can reserve up to four tickets, “while supplies last.”

Cardinals Season Ticket Members can reserve tickets utilizing the account manager function and the general public can reserve tickets at this website.

PHOENIX RISING VS COS. SWITCHBACKS FC



WHEN: Saturday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass [19593 S. 48th St.]

COST VARIES

FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS 2022 Experience the Desert Botanical Garden like never before. Flashlight Nights at the garden feature: hands-on activities, live dance and musical performances, a farmers’ market on selected dates and more.



WHEN: Saturdays | July 16 - September. 3 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

COST: $14.95 General Admission

FLOWRIDER

According to the city of Phoenix, “The FlowRider® crosses snowboarding, skateboarding, and wakeboarding into an exciting ride.”



LOCATION: Rhodes Aquatic Complex and FlowRider [1860 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202] SUMMER HOURS: Monday-Friday [1 p.m.– 7 p.m.] and Saturday-Sunday [1 p.m.– 5 p.m.]

SALT RIVER TUBING’S MEGA HAWAIIAN HULA EVENT



FREE Mega Hula Leis for Aloha Tubers, “while supplies last.”

According to a press release, SRT will be awarding free Tube Rental passes for the Best Hawaiian tuber costumes.

for the Best Hawaiian tuber costumes. Cost: $21 + tax per person.

Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

"FRIDA KAHLO, THE LIFE OF AN ICON"

The immersive biography of the Frida Kahlo is now open in the Valley; the exhibit takes around 90 minutes to get through. Here’s what you can do at the exhibit: step into any of the seven "transformational" spaces in the venue, immerse yourself in the displays that have 360º projections and learn through virtual reality.



COST: prices starting from $32.29-$39.94

LOCATION: Walter Where ? House [702 N 21st Ave]

HOURS: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday [10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.]. Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

DESERT RIDER, A SPECIAL-ENGAGEMENT EXHIBITION



WHEN: The exhibit is available until 9/18/2022

WHERE: Steele Gallery at the Phoenix Art Museum [1625 North Central Avenue]

FUERZA REGIDA: DEL BARRIO HASTA AQUÍ TOUR 2022



WHEN: Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $34.50

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

WIZ KHALIFA AND LOGIC: VINYL VERSE TOUR 2022



WHEN: Saturday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. COST: Tickets start at $29.50

LOCATION: Ak-Chin Pavilion [2121 North 83rd Avenue]

DADDY YANKEE: LA ÚLTIMA VUELTA WORLD TOUR



WHEN: Sunday, July 31, at 7 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $129

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

FOAM ZONE

Let the kids cool off at this Foam Zone that runs every 15 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.



LOCATION: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street]

COST: According to the museum, Foam Play is FREE with paid Museum admission of $16 per person for guests 1 year and older.

Disney's ‘The Lion King’

You only have till the 31st of July to see the iconic live performance in Tempe before it hits the road and goes to another city.



COST: Ticket prices range from $75- $175+.

LOCATION: ASU Gammage [1200 South Forest Ave]



BACK TO SCHOOL EVENTS THIS WEEKEND

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY IN PHOENIX

Councilwoman Betty Guardado will host the second annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway at the end of July. According to a press release, there will be 1,000 backpacks with school supplies given out for free. “Gift cards for uniforms and other necessities” will also be handed out.

When: July 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix

Entrance: 51st Avenue and West Whitton Avenue

Parking: 3600 N. 51st Avenue

FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL DRIVE

Stonepoint Community Church (SCC) will be hosting the drive-thru event on July 30. According to a press release, SCC will provide 200 families with backpacks filled with supplies.



The event is taking place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 4445 W Olive Ave #151, Glendale, AZ 85302.

FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL HAIRCUTS

Dillon's at Western Trails Ranch and Simply Raw Honey are joining forces to host a "free hair cutting event to the public.” The event is intended to help families with free back-to-school haircuts. According to a Facebook post, there are no costs and no requirements, just that the child must be an enrolled student.

When: July 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Dillon's at Western Trails Ranch [37839 W Grand Ave in Morristown]

BACKPACK & SCHOOL SUPPLIES EVENT IN PHOENIX

The Back-to-School Fresh Start event presented by The RISE & DREAM Foundation will be giving each child a: backpack with school supplies, hygiene kit, hair cut (optional) and other things. According to event coordinators, “each child needs to be registered separately in order to receive assistance.” You can register right here.