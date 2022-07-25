PHOENIX, AZ — Does your child need school supplies and other materials for their first day back? Here’s a list of back-to-school events and giveaways taking place around the Valley.

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY IN PHOENIX

Councilwoman Betty Guardado will host the second annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway at the end of July. According to a press release, there will be 1,000 backpacks with school supplies given out for free. “Gift cards for uniforms and other necessities” will also be handed out.



When: July 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix

Entrance: 51st Avenue and West Whitton Avenue

Parking: 3600 N. 51st Avenue

DRIVE-THRU BACKPACK IN PEORIA

Peoria Firefighter Charities will host a Drive-Thru Backpack Event in August, the supplies are available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students must be present to receive a backpack.



When: Saturday, August 6, starting at 8 a.m. and “will continue until supplies last.”

Location: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Ave.]

FREE FOOD PANTRY & CLOTHING HELP

Need help? Nourish PHX has a free food pantry and clothing closet on site. More information can be found here.



Hours of operation: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

No appointment is necessary, but you’ll need an ID with you when you stop by.

Location: 501 S 9th Avenue in Phoenix

FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL DRIVE

Stonepoint Community Church (SCC) will be hosting the drive-thru event on July 30. According to a press release, SCC will provide 200 families with backpacks filled with supplies.



The event is taking place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 4445 W Olive Ave #151, Glendale, AZ 85302.

FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL HAIRCUTS

Dillon's at Western Trails Ranch and Simply Raw Honey are joining forces to host a "free hair cutting event to the public.” The event is intended to help families with free back-to-school haircuts. According to a Facebook post, there are no costs and no requirements, just that the child must be an enrolled student.



When: July 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Dillon's at Western Trails Ranch [37839 W Grand Ave in Morristown]

BACKPACK & SCHOOL SUPPLIES EVENT IN PHOENIX

The Back-to-School Fresh Start event presented by The RISE & DREAM Foundation will be giving each child a: backpack with school supplies, hygiene kit, hair cut (optional) and other things. According to event coordinators, “each child needs to be registered separately in order to receive assistance.” You can register right here.



When: Saturday, July 30, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: ASU Prep Academy [735 E Fillmore St in Downtown Phoenix]

SAVING MONEY ON SUPPLIES

The Consumer Price Index is up more than 9% over the last year. That is a broad measure of goods and services that means the business of going back to school will likely cost you more, too. However, ABC15’s Katie Raml found some ways to save while checking out the shelves stocked for the school rush. Here’s a full list of recommendations.