GLENDALE, AZ — RISE UP RED SEA, the Arizona Cardinals start training camp this month at State Farm Stadium in Glendale!

Arizona's home team announced that their first open practice session will take place on July 30 as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” initiative.

Parking and admission will be free, however digital tickets are required for each practice.

Here’s what you need to know about the digital tickets:

­Cardinals Season Ticket Members can reserve training camp tickets utilizing the account manager function starting July 18 at 10 a.m.

can reserve training camp tickets utilizing the account manager function starting July 18 at 10 a.m. The general public can begin reserving tickets on July 20 at 10 a.m. at this website.

Individuals can reserve up to four tickets, “while supplies last.”

2022 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Saturday, 7/30 : 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. (Back Together Saturday)

: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. (Back Together Saturday) Monday, 8/1 : 1 p.m. -2:45 p.m.

: 1 p.m. -2:45 p.m. Tuesday, 8/2 : 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

: 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Wednesday, 8/3 : 8:45 a.m. -10:30 a.m.

: 8:45 a.m. -10:30 a.m. Thursday, 8/4 : 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

: 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Friday, 8/5 : 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

: 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, 8/6 : 1:30 p.m. -3 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

: 1:30 p.m. -3 p.m. (Red & White Practice) Monday, 8/8 : 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, 8/9 : 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

: 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 8/10: 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

IF YOU GO

State Farm Stadium: 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale, Arizona.

CLEAR BAG POLICY



Backpacks, diaper bags and purses are not permitted.

Under the NFL's "clear bag policy," fans will be allowed one 12” by x 6” x 12” that is clear and made of plastic, vinyl or PVC. A one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag is OK to use as well.

In addition, fans can bring in a small clutch or purse no bigger than 4.5" x 6.5".

More information on the clear bag policy can be found here.

KEEP THIS IN MIND: There’s a list of prohibited items that cannot enter the stadium. Some of the items include: food [except for children under the age of 2 years old], beverage containers, coolers of any kind, and more. To see the full list of prohibited items and exceptions, click here.