Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to open another location in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Get ready Gilbert, there a new Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers coming your way!

The newest location will open at 1026 S Gilbert Rd. The restaurant takes over the former Route 66-themed 'Famous 66.’



According to a news release sent to ABC15, the car shows held at this eating destination “will continue uninterrupted the first Tuesday of every month”; the next show is set for Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

“I’m a huge car fan and collector myself,” S. Barrett Rinzler, President & CEO, in the news release. “One of the most gratifying aspects of being in this neighborhood has been the car enthusiasts who gather at this site every month. It’s been fantastic to see the car shows happen right here!”

The opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced.

This is the second Gilbert location for the company, the first one is located near Higley Road and Gilbert.

Fan of its beers and burgers? The company has more than a dozen locations in the Valley, including Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Chandler, and in southern Arizona. You can check what’s the nearest location to you right here.